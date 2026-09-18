A new update has emerged from the United States concerning Nigerians facing deportation

The latest development involves a revised figure and an official list containing important details

The move has drawn attention to the identities of those affected by the deportation process

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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reduced the number of Nigerian nationals earmarked for deportation to 112 and published their full names and photographs on its official web portal.

The updated figure represents a reduction from an earlier, higher total and covers individuals from various parts of Nigeria who are currently subject to removal proceedings in the United States.

US cuts number of Nigerians facing deportation to 112 and publishes their names and photos, Photo credit: Legit.ng.

Source: UGC

DHS publishes identities of affected individuals

In a notable move, the DHS has made the photographs and full names of the 112 individuals publicly available online.

Among those identified on the official list are Cletus Onyali, Olaolu Alabi, Marcus Unigwe, Mkpouto Etukudoh, Blessing Uchanma, Olaniyi Ojikutu, Richard Ugbah, Oluwamuyiwa Olawoye, Anthony Asanya and Ebele Agbasiele.

Other individuals named by the authority include Izuchukwu Okoye, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Abiemwense Obanor, Chibuzo Nwaonu, Oluchi Jennifer Chimdimma Chime, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Quazeem Adeyinka and Talatu Dada.

The complete list of names and accompanying photographs remains available through the DHS portal.

Move comes amid wider immigration enforcement

The decision by a US federal department to publish the full names and photographs of individuals involved in deportation proceedings is an unusual step in immigration enforcement.

The development comes amid heightened immigration enforcement across the United States, including action involving undocumented non-citizens and people with outstanding removal orders.

In recent years, the US government has also sought greater cooperation from foreign governments in facilitating the return of their nationals subject to removal proceedings.

Washington has previously raised the possibility of visa-related measures against countries it considered insufficiently cooperative with repatriation efforts.

Nigeria tops US deportation list

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the United States government had published an updated deportation list naming 427 individuals from West Africa, complete with their photos and criminal charges.

Nigeria had accounted for the largest share, with 134 people listed, followed by Liberia with 111 and Ghana with 44 individuals named.

Several Ghanaians had appeared on the list, facing charges ranging from identity theft and kidnapping to money laundering and immigration document fraud.

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Source: YEN.com.gh