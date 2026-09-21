A Ghanaian man identified as Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi died in the Netherlands just one day after arriving in the country

His sister Jacqueline shared a heartbreaking Facebook post revealing he was reportedly struck by a train

The family's grief has drawn an outpouring of condolences from social media users across Ghana

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A Ghanaian family is mourning the sudden and devastating loss of a young man, Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi, who died in the Netherlands reportedly just one day after arriving in the country.

Ghanaian man Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi dies in a train accident just one day after arriving in the Netherlands. Photo source: Jacqueline Adu-Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

Kwaku had barely set foot on European soil when news reached his family that he had been struck by a train. The sad circumstances of his death left those close to him struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

Sister's heartbreaking tribute to Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi

His sister, Jacqueline, took to Facebook to share her grief in a post that quickly spread across social media. The raw emotion in her words captured the disbelief felt by the entire family.

"Just a night in Holland?? You travelled and just the next day, you got hit by a train!!! Make it make sense to me Kwaku... You've broken my heart. I'm in so much pain... Kwaku come and see dad crying for the first time... My brother is gone!!!"

The post moved thousands of readers, many of whom flooded the comments with messages of sympathy.

The image of a father moved to tears, a man reportedly seen crying for the first time by his own children, added yet another layer of sorrow to an already unbearable situation.

Family left shattered by tragedy

For a family that had only recently watched their loved one depart for what they hoped would be a new chapter abroad, the news arrived like a thunderbolt. The joy and anticipation that typically surround a relative travelling overseas turned to unimaginable grief within hours.

Jacqueline's post drew widespread attention, with many Ghanaians expressing both shock at the speed of the tragedy and deep compassion for the family left behind.

See Jacqueline's Facebook post below:

Reactions to Kwaku Adu Gyamfi's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Obiyaa Serwaa said:

"Ei , this is weird...Darling , my condolences to you and the family, yeah."

Caleb Adatsi said:

"So sorry for your loss. My condolences. Praying for God’s strength over you and your family. Sending you hugs."

Jules Abena Cardinal said:

"Hmmmmm, this is sad….May God strengthen you, dearest."

Man allegedly “resurrects” 4 days after burial

In other news on YEN.com.gh, a 28-year-old man reportedly appeared to his family four days after being buried on September 13.

John Thomas's family called in a local prophet named Isaya, who reportedly saw the man dressed in a white burial shroud during prayers.

Local government officials confirmed the room was empty after residents forced the door open, and the matter has been referred to higher authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh