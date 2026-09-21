The United States Department of State published its Exchange Visitor Skills List, naming 23 African countries under a two-year home residency requirement

Nationals from listed African countries who complete J-1 exchange visitor programmes in designated fields must return home before accessing key US immigration benefits

Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia are among the African nations whose exchange visitors may face significant delays in transitioning to work visas or permanent residency

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The United States Department of State has released its Exchange Visitor Skills List, placing 23 African nations under a two-year home-country physical presence requirement that affects professionals and students participating in certain US exchange programmes.

US names the African countries under the 2-year home residency rule. Photo source: @ustravels

Source: Getty Images

The list operates under Section 212(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which grants the Secretary of State authority to designate countries considered to have a clear need for specific knowledge and skills.

Nationals from designated countries who complete J-1 exchange visitor programmes in fields matching their country's listed skills must physically return home for two years before they can apply for H visas, L visas, or permanent resident status in the United States.

23 African countries are on US Skills List

The full list of African nations identified by the Department of State includes Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, and Zambia.

It is worth noting that not every exchange visitor from these countries automatically falls under the two-year rule. The requirement applies only when two conditions are satisfied: the individual's country of nationality or residence appears on the list, and their specific area of specialisation matches the skills categories designated for that country.

What requirement means for African Exchange visitors

For African professionals and students on US exchange programmes, particularly those working in fields such as medicine, engineering, and education, this requirement can considerably delay any plans to transition to longer-term immigration pathways in the United States.

Those who fall under the rule must complete the full two-year home residency period before becoming eligible for the immigration benefits in question.

A waiver of the two-year requirement is available in limited circumstances. These include situations where the applicant's home government issues a formal no-objection statement, where returning home would cause exceptional hardship to a US citizen or permanent resident spouse or child, or where a US government agency has formally requested the individual's services in the country.

The publication of this list is particularly significant given the substantial number of African nationals participating in US exchange visitor programmes each year, with medicine, engineering, and education among the most commonly represented fields from the continent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh