The UK has released a fresh update for eligible Europeans seeking to work in Britain while living abroad

The latest guidance highlights a special permit available to citizens of selected countries

The full details reveal the countries covered and a major benefit attached to the application

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The United Kingdom government has outlined the 31 countries whose citizens may qualify for a Frontier Worker permit to work in the UK while living primarily outside the country.

The permit is designed for eligible European nationals who live outside the UK but work in the country.

UK names 31 countries whose citizens qualify for its Frontier Worker Permit. Photo credit: Bloomberg & Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, applicants must meet specific conditions, including having started working in the UK while living elsewhere by December 31, 2020.

UK lists 31 countries whose citizens can qualify

According to official Home Office guidance, applicants must be nationals of an EU country, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein and must live outside the UK.

The 31 countries whose nationals are covered by the Frontier Worker permit include:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The list comprises all 27 EU member states, alongside Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

Applicants must meet key eligibility conditions

Being a citizen of one of the listed countries does not automatically qualify someone for the permit.

The applicant must live primarily outside the UK and must have started working in the UK, either as an employee or self-employed person, while living elsewhere by December 31, 2020.

Applicants will generally also need to have worked in the UK at least once every 12 months since they began working there, although exceptions can apply in certain circumstances.

The Home Office says applicants may need to provide documents such as an employment contract, payslips or invoices to demonstrate their work in the UK.

No application fee or immigration health surcharge

Another feature of the Frontier Worker permit is that eligible applicants do not pay a fee to apply.

The UK government also confirms that Frontier Worker permit holders are exempt from the Immigration Health Surcharge.

Irish citizens do not need a Frontier Worker permit to work in the UK because of the Common Travel Area, although they can choose to apply for one.

Successful applicants can receive a permit valid for five years, or two years where they apply with retained status.

The scheme therefore provides eligible cross-border workers with a way to maintain their work in the UK while continuing to live outside the country.

UK lists countries eligible for Electronic Visa Waiver

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the UK had released a fresh travel update affecting citizens of selected countries.

The latest guidance highlighted a special route available to eligible travellers planning to enter Britain.

The details revealed the countries covered and what the arrangement meant for those hoping to travel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh