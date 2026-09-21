The UAE government outlined minimum monthly salary thresholds that residents must meet before sponsoring a visit visa for family or friends in 2026

The required salary varies depending on the relationship between the sponsor and the visitor, with non-relatives facing the steepest requirement

Sponsored visitors may stay in the UAE for 30, 60, or 90 days, with a total stay capped at 120 days under all circumstances

The UAE government has set clear income thresholds that residents must meet in order to sponsor a visit visa for a family member or friend in 2026, with the required salary rising sharply depending on how closely related the sponsor and visitor are.

The UAE, under President Sheikh Mohamed, sets the minimum salary residents must earn to sponsor a visit visa for family and friends. Photo source: RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP, mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Residents wishing to bring in a parent, spouse, son, or daughter — categorised as first-degree relatives — need to earn a minimum monthly income of AED 4,000 (GHS 12,533) per month.

For second- or third-degree relatives, including siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, and cousins, the threshold doubles to AED 8,000 (GHS 25,066) monthly.

Residents hoping to sponsor a friend, defined as someone with no family connection, must demonstrate a monthly income of at least AED 15,000 (GHS 47,000).

Additional requirements for UAE visit visa sponsors

Earning the required salary alone is not sufficient to get the UAE visit visa.

The UAE authority stipulates that the host or head of family must also hold an active sponsor file that permits them to apply for visa and residence services on behalf of others.

UAE visa applicants must additionally provide documentation confirming the nature of the relationship, with the level of proof corresponding to the degree of kinship declared.

How long a UAE-sponsored visit visa lasts

Once the UAE authority approves an application, the entry permit remains valid for 60 days from the date it is issued.

The visitor must enter the UAE within that 60-day window.

If circumstances require it, the permit can be extended for a similar period.

At the point of application, sponsors select the intended duration of their guest's stay, with options of 30, 60, or 90 days available.

The authority may grant one or more extensions during the visit, but regardless of how many extensions are approved, the visitor's total time in the UAE cannot exceed 120 days.

The UAE, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, publishes a list of countries eligible for visa-free entry and visa on arrival. Image credit: Antonio Masiello, Maremagnum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE lists eligible countries for visa-on-arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the UAE’s updated visa-on-arrival policy for citizens of six countries, including Kenya and South Africa.

The arrangement offered eligible travellers access to 14-day or 60-day visas, provided they meet the required passport and residency conditions.

For African travellers, the change could make visits to the UAE easier—but only for those holding approved residence permits or visas from selected countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh