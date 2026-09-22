Germany Names 19 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without Applying for an Entry Visa To Study
- Germany's government published an official list of countries whose citizens do not need a visa to study in the country
- The exemption list includes citizens from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Israel, the UK, the US, and several others
- No African country is featured on the exemption list, meaning students from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa must apply for a student visa
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Germany has published an official list of countries whose citizens are not required to obtain a student visa before travelling to the country for academic purposes.
The German government confirmed on its official website that visa requirements for prospective students vary by nationality, stating: "Depending on your country of origin, you may need a visa to study in Germany."
Countries exempt from Germany's student visa rule
Beyond European Union member states, Germany confirmed that citizens of the following countries are also exempt from the student visa requirement: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Canada, Monaco, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, San Marino, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America.
The government's official position states: "You do not need an entry visa in order to study in Germany if you are a citizen of an EU country, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Switzerland.
You may not need an entry visa either if you are from Australia, Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Canada, Monaco, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, San Marino, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or the United States of America."
What the list means for African students
The exemption list makes no provision for any African nation. Citizens from across the continent, including those from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, are required to complete a formal student visa application before they can enter Germany to pursue studies.
This means African students intending to study in Germany must apply to a German diplomatic mission in their home country, submit the required documentation, and await approval before travelling, a process that adds time and cost to their academic preparations compared to citizens of the listed exempt nations.
Germany remains one of Europe's most popular destinations for international students, in part because many of its public universities charge no tuition fees for undergraduate programmes.
Germany lists countries whose citizens need no IT visa
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has listed foreign nationals who can enter the country and take up information technology roles without obtaining a visa.
This information comes from the Make it in Germany portal, the German government's official resource for prospective foreign workers.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh