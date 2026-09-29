Canada's IRCC confirmed that certain high-skilled workers are eligible to work in the country without a standard work permit

The exemption covers occupations under TEER category 0 and TEER 1 of Canada's 2021 National Occupational Classification system

Workers who qualify may still need a visitor visa or electronic travel authorisation before entering Canada

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has confirmed that certain high-skilled workers can legally work in the country without obtaining a standard work permit, provided they meet a defined set of conditions.

The exemption is tied to Canada's 2021 National Occupational Classification (NOC) framework, which groups occupations according to the level of training, education, experience, and responsibilities involved.

Canada’s IRCC confirms some TEER 0 and 1 high-skilled workers can work without a standard permit for limited periods Image credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Getty Images

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Workers whose roles fall under TEER category 0 or TEER category 1 of that system may be eligible to bypass the conventional work permit process.

Which occupations qualify

TEER 0 covers management-level positions, with advertising, marketing and public relations managers, and financial managers listed among the examples on the government's official website. These are senior roles that typically involve strategic decision-making and oversight of departments.

TEER 1 covers occupations that ordinarily require a university degree as a baseline qualification. Financial advisors and software engineers are among the roles cited in this category.

Workers in either category may be eligible for the exemption, subject to additional conditions set out by IRCC.

Duration limits and travel requirements

The exemption is not unlimited. According to IRCC, qualifying workers are permitted to work in Canada for up to 15 consecutive days once every six months, or up to 30 consecutive days once every year.

The federal government has also clarified that eligibility for the work permit exemption does not remove all entry requirements. "If you're eligible as a high-skilled worker, you may need a visitor visa or electronic travel authorization to come to Canada," the IRCC stated.

What this means for African professionals

For professionals across Africa, particularly those in management and degree-level roles such as software engineering, financial advising, or marketing management, the exemption offers a more direct route into the Canadian labour market than the standard permit pathway.

Rather than navigating a full work permit application, qualifying individuals in these fields may be able to work in Canada through a streamlined process within the time limits specified by IRCC.

Canada shares reasons workers must update permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had identified circumstances in which foreign workers may need to apply to update their existing work permits.

According to the Canadian authorities, temporary foreign workers already in the country may need to apply to extend or change the conditions of their permits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh