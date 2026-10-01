Gomoa Central MP A Plus described Teshie as the most dangerous place in Ghana following the reported killing of a phone dealer in the area

A Plus gave five specific reasons for his assessment, including the reluctance of ride-hailing drivers to accept night trips to Teshie

Chief Inspector Francis Larbi of the Teshie Police Station pushed back against the characterisation, citing official crime data

The Teshie Police Station Officer has publicly disputed a claim by Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus, who described Teshie as the most dangerous community in Ghana.

Gomoa Central MP Kwame A Plus courted controversy over his comments on the Teshie murder case. Credit: Hitz FM

Source: UGC

Chief Inspector Francis Larbi acknowledged that the Ghana Police Service maintains internal rankings of dangerous communities but said Teshie does not appear in those records. He added that any such classification requires verified criminal statistics, and that reported crime figures from Teshie over the years do not support the portrayal the MP offered.

"There are dangerous community rankings within the Ghana Police Service, but the records do not indicate that Teshie is among such communities. Before a community is declared dangerous, there must be verified crime statistics to support that classification."

"However, the crime records and reported cases over the years do not indicate that Teshie is as dangerous as it has been portrayed," Larbi said at an engagement organised by Onua FM.

A Plus Case Against Teshie

The MP's remarks followed the reported killing of a phone dealer identified as Nana Yaw Kyere, aka Dinero, near the Teshie-Manet area. A Plus cited five specific concerns to support his position.

He said criminal activity and general lawlessness in the area had worsened to a point where residents and visitors perceived the community as unsafe. He also claimed that ride-hailing companies had held security meetings with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service specifically to address crime in Teshie, and that some drivers had become reluctant to accept night-time trips to the area.

A Plus also raised questions about why insecurity persisted in a community that houses several major military and security institutions, including the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, the Headquarters of the Southern Command, other military training facilities and a military shooting range.

The killing of Dinero formed the fifth point of his argument. A Plus said the incident, combined with the broader pattern of security concerns he outlined, should compel both residents and authorities to push for stronger leadership and a more visible security presence in Teshie.

Police Stand by the Data

Larbi's response drew a clear line between public perception and official classification.

His position is that community safety assessments within the police service are evidence-based, and that anecdotal claims do not meet the threshold for designating a community as dangerous.

The dispute reflects a broader tension between elected representatives raising constituency concerns and security agencies defending their own data and community standing.

Yaw Kyere murder suspects appear in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the three suspects who appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero.

Footage from the court appearance showed the accused being escorted through a crowd of onlookers, many filming and hooting as the charged scene unfolded.

The case was adjourned to October 16, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh