Dr Nyame Victoria has been celebrated as Adventist SHS Bantama’s first female medical doctor

Photos of her journey from student life to medical training have attracted attention online

Her achievement has been described as a historic milestone for her former school

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Dr (Med) Nyame Victoria, a former student of Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, Kumasi, has been celebrated after reaching a major milestone in her medical career.

Adventist SHS alumna Nyame Victoria makes history as the school’s first female doctor. Image credit: Mey3 Asanteni

Source: UGC

The young doctor has been identified as the first female medical doctor produced by Adventist Senior High School, Bantama, making her achievement a historic one for the institution.

Photos shared online showed Victoria at different stages of her journey, including an image of her standing in front of the KNUST School of Medical Sciences while holding what appeared to be a certificate and dressed in a white medical coat.

Victoria makes history for Adventist SHS

The milestone was highlighted by KSMD 2026, which celebrated Victoria and described her as a trailblazer who had broken a barrier for her former school.

The platform shared photos of the young doctor while announcing her accomplishment, drawing attention to the significance of her journey from Adventist Senior High School to becoming a medical doctor.

Victoria’s achievement comes more than four decades after Adventist Senior High School was established in Kumasi.

Check out the Facebook post below:

The mixed senior high school, located at Bantama, offers several academic programmes, including General Science, General Arts, Business, Visual Arts and Home Economics.

Over the years, the institution has produced students who have progressed into different professions and tertiary institutions across the country.

Victoria’s latest feat has now added another notable chapter to the school’s history.

Dr Victoria earned praise online

The announcement about Victoria’s accomplishment has generated reactions on social media, with many people congratulating her on the milestone.

Her story has also attracted attention because of what it could represent for female students interested in pursuing medicine and other science-related careers.

The photos accompanying the announcement captured both her days as a student and her later transition into the medical profession, highlighting the journey behind the achievement.

For Adventist Senior High School, Victoria’s reported emergence as its first female medical doctor represents another significant academic milestone.

For Victoria, it marks the completion of years of demanding medical training and the beginning of a new chapter in her professional career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh