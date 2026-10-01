A fire broke out in the North Industrial Area of Accra in the early hours of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Two Ghana National Fire Service tenders arrived at the scene but struggled to contain the intensifying blaze

Firefighters faced difficulties reaching the affected area after residents allegedly blocked their access routes

A fire broke out at the North Industrial Area in Accra in the early hours of Thursday, October 1, 2026, with smoke and flames visible across the enclave as efforts to contain the blaze got underway.

Details of the incident remain limited. The cause of the fire, the full extent of damage, and whether any casualties have occurred had not been confirmed at the time of filing.

A fire broke out in the North Industrial Area of Accra in the early hours of Thursday, October 1, 2026. Credit: RTV GH

Source: Facebook

An eyewitness at the scene of the fire said residents were unable to identify what triggered the blaze, noting that the absence of immediate intervention allowed it to spread rapidly.

"We do not know what really caused the fire. All we realised is that the fire is burning from up there. We do not have anyone to help, so the fire has escalated," the eyewitness said.

Two fire tenders from the Ghana National Fire Service subsequently arrived at the North Industrial Area, but personnel reported that the blaze remained intense upon their arrival.

Residents Accused of Blocking Firefighters

A second eyewitness on the ground reported that firefighters were encountering serious obstacles in reaching the affected zone, alleging that some residents were physically obstructing their movement rather than clearing a path for them.

The eyewitness called on those at the scene to stand aside and allow emergency personnel to do their work before the situation worsened.

"Fire Service came to help, yet the residents want to fight them. They should just pave the way for them to pass through, but they are refusing. That is what will happen," the eyewitness said.

The Ghana National Fire Service had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh