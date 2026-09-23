Canada has released a fresh update on its Express Entry system, outlining key pathways for foreigners seeking permanent residence

The latest information highlights important factors that could determine which route an applicant may qualify for

Ghanaians and other foreigners planning to move to Canada may want to check the new details before making their plans

Canada has outlined three immigration pathways under its Express Entry system for skilled foreign workers seeking permanent residence in the country.

The system provides different routes for eligible applicants based on factors such as their work experience, professional background, training and qualifications.

Canada lists 3 Express Entry routes for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking permanent residence. Photo credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Express Entry is an online application management system used to process applications under three federal economic immigration programmes.

Canada’s 3 Express Entry pathways

The Canadian government has identified the following three programmes under Express Entry:

Canadian Experience Class (CEC): This pathway is for skilled workers who have gained eligible work experience in Canada.

This pathway is for skilled workers who have gained eligible work experience in Canada. Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): This route is designed for skilled workers with relevant work experience gained either in Canada or abroad.

This route is designed for skilled workers with relevant work experience gained either in Canada or abroad. Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP): This programme targets skilled workers who have qualifications and experience in an eligible skilled trade.

3 key terms Express Entry applicants should know

The Canadian government highlights three important concepts that applicants need to understand when determining their eligibility for the different Express Entry programmes.

Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB): The CLB is Canada's national standard for describing, measuring and recognising the English-language proficiency of adult immigrants and prospective immigrants.

The CLB is Canada's national standard for describing, measuring and recognising the English-language proficiency of adult immigrants and prospective immigrants. National Occupational Classification (NOC): The NOC is Canada's national system for classifying occupations. It organises jobs according to the type of work performed and the skills and qualifications required.

The NOC is Canada's national system for classifying occupations. It organises jobs according to the type of work performed and the skills and qualifications required. Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities (TEER): The TEER system forms part of the NOC and categorises occupations according to the training, education, experience and responsibilities generally required to perform them.

Eligibility depends on the applicant's profile

The requirements for the three Express Entry programmes are not identical.

An applicant's work experience, language test results, occupation and TEER category can affect the programme for which they may qualify.

Foreign workers planning to use Express Entry are therefore expected to check the specific eligibility requirements of each programme before creating an application.

Ghanaians and other foreigners considering Canada as a destination for permanent residence can review the full requirements and application guidance on the official IRCC website.

Canada names 6 communities for French-speaking workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada had released a fresh immigration update that could interest Ghanaians and other French-speaking foreigners.

The latest development highlighted selected communities taking part in a special immigration pilot.

Some of the locations could have offered opportunities for eligible skilled workers seeking to settle in Canada.

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Source: YEN.com.gh