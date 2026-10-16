US Lists 2 Categories of Foreign Nationals Not Allowed to Apply for Asylum

US immigration law explicitly bars certain individuals from submitting asylum applications under federal guidelines

Missing a key one-year deadline is one of the primary reasons applicants lose their right to seek protection

A previously denied asylum application can permanently block a person from filing a new affirmative request

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The United States government enforces strict rules on who qualifies to seek asylum, and federal law identifies specific categories of people who cannot even begin the application process.

Immigration authorities have outlined the legal grounds that disqualify individuals from pursuing humanitarian protection, framing these restrictions as essential to national security and public safety.

US lists 2 categories of foreign nationals who ate not allowed to apply for Asylum in America. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who cannot apply for US asylum

According to official federal guidelines, two primary categories of individuals are barred from submitting an asylum application altogether.

The first group comprises those who failed to file within the mandatory one-year window from the date of their arrival in the United States.

Missing this deadline is an automatic disqualifier unless the applicant can demonstrate exceptional or extraordinary circumstances that prevented timely filing.

The second group includes people whose asylum applications were previously considered and rejected by immigration authorities.

A prior denial effectively closes the door on any future affirmative petition for the same form of relief.

Federal legal provisions state that asylum seekers are barred from even applying if they "did not comply with the one-year filing deadline, had a previous asylum application denied, or are eligible for deportation under a safe third country agreement."

Additional grounds for exclusion

Beyond these two core categories, individuals who fall under a safe third country agreement with another nation may also be deemed ineligible.

Under such arrangements, the US government can determine that another country is responsible for processing an individual's claim.

These bars sit within a broader legal framework that governs immigration control, and they apply before any merit-based review of a person's circumstances even begins.

For many hopeful applicants, procedural compliance is therefore just as critical as the substance of their case.

Anyone seeking asylum in the United States is strongly advised to consult qualified legal counsel to understand their eligibility and ensure they meet all statutory requirements before attempting to file.

Foreigners who can apply for US asylum

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services had outlined five grounds on which foreign nationals in the US could seek humanitarian protection.

Applicants were required to submit Form I-589 within one year of arriving in the United States to be considered for asylum.

USCIS warned that missing a scheduled interview without a formal rescheduling request could result in an application being dismissed outright.

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Source: YEN.com.gh