A throwback photo of Pete Edochie and Jerry John Rawlings sharing a warm embrace resurfaced online after Edochie's death in November 2026

Both African icons were born in 1947 and died in the same month of November, six years apart, a coincidence that moved many online

During his final visit to Ghana in September 2026, Edochie opened up about his deep friendship with Rawlings, describing the former president as a brother

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A throwback photograph of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie and Ghana's former President Jerry John Rawlings has moved many online, resurfacing with fresh emotional weight after Edochie passed away in November 2026 at the age of 79.

The image, shared by @THESTATENEWSS on X, captures the two men in a warm embrace. What struck many who encountered it was the remarkable parallel between their lives: both were born in 1947,

Pete Edochie’s last words and photo with Jerry John Rawlings resurfaces online after his death. Photo credit: @THESTATENEWSS/X.

Source: Getty Images

Pete Edochie in March and Rawlings in June, and both died in the month of November, six years apart. Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020.

Edochie's Final Visit to Ghana

Just weeks before his death, Edochie had travelled to Accra on September 29, 2026 for Accra Legacy Week and the launch of his Legacy Project, titled "Celebrating the African Legend:

The Lion That Needs Not to Roar." The visit, to a country he regarded as a second home, inevitably brought his memories of Rawlings back to the surface.

In an interview published by Modern Ghana on October 1, 2026, Edochie recalled the disbelief he felt when he first heard of Rawlings' death.

Rawlings' mother, Victoria Agbotui, had died in September 2020, just weeks before the former President himself passed on.

When Edochie called Ghana after hearing the news, the person on the other end told him Rawlings had died.

"I said, 'You're mad,'" he recalled.

It took further confirmation before he could accept the loss. When journalists sought his reaction, he said simply: "Well, I lost a brother, but okay, that's the way God wants it."

Read the post on X below:

The bond that transcended borders

The friendship between the two men was rooted in shared values. Edochie said their last time together had been spent in long, wide-ranging conversations about Pan-Africanism, culture and life.

Rawlings had also promised to visit Nigeria, a trip that never came to pass. "I tell you the truth, I'm sad.

The last time I was in Ghana, I visited him. We had a very good time together. We discussed extensively, and he promised me he was going to come to Nigeria," Edochie said.

Their physical resemblance also caught the public imagination. Photographs of the two circulated widely in Nigeria, prompting many to joke that they must have been biological brothers.

"When I got to Nigeria, a lot of people had seen the photograph of the two of us, and they were telling me, 'Look, this man is actually your brother,'" Edochie recalled with warmth.

During that final Accra visit, Edochie expressed a quiet wish to pay his respects at Rawlings' graveside.

"I would like to go to his grave. I want to pay some respect to him when I go to his grave," he said.

That intention now reads as one African legend's final farewell to another, a gesture that speaks to a friendship built on genuine affection across two nations.

Pete Edochie's last social media post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pete Edochie’s final social media post, which showed Toyin Abraham and her crew welcoming the veteran actor to her movie set.

Shared just two days before his death at 79, the cheerful footage became a moving final glimpse of the Nollywood legend.

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Source: YEN.com.gh