The United States government announced stricter measures targeting one category of foreign workers hoping to extend their time in the country

The new policy affects several visa categories, with significant implications for Ghanaians working or planning to work in the US

Immigration experts warn the changes could make it considerably harder for skilled foreign nationals to maintain lawful status

The United States government has announced tougher immigration measures specifically targeting foreign workers who wish to remain in the country beyond their initial permitted period.

The changes, which affect a range of work-related visa categories, signal a significant shift in how American authorities will handle applications from non-citizens seeking extended stays.

The US introduces tougher rules for foreign workers seeking longer stay in America. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Among the visas impacted are those commonly used by skilled professionals, including categories that have historically attracted workers from Ghana and other African nations.

What the new US immigration rules mean

Under the revised policy, foreign nationals on certain work visas will face stricter scrutiny when applying to extend or adjust their immigration status.

Authorities will apply more rigorous standards when reviewing whether applicants qualify to remain, with less tolerance for documentation gaps or procedural delays.

The move is widely seen as part of a broader effort by the current US administration to tighten control over legal immigration pathways, particularly for those already inside the country rather than applying from abroad.

Implications for Ghanaians in America

For many Ghanaians currently working in the United States, the changes carry real consequences.

Ghana ranks among the African countries with a notable presence of skilled workers in the US, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and education.

Work visa application fees, which are already a financial burden for many, could become even harder to justify if approval rates decline.

Processing fees for some categories currently run into several hundreds of US dollars, amounts that translate to thousands of Ghana cedis.

Immigration attorneys in the US have advised affected foreign nationals to review their current visa status immediately and seek legal counsel before filing any extension or change-of-status applications under the new guidelines.

Ghanaians considering applying for US work visas from home are equally urged to pay close attention to the evolving requirements, as the changes may affect the strength of applications submitted through American consulates abroad, including the US Embassy in Accra.

The updated rules are expected to come into full effect in the coming weeks, though specific implementation timelines may vary by visa category.

US introduces 3-year residency rule change

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government had introduced a new three-year continuous residence rule affecting foreigners pursuing permanent residency or citizenship.

The policy change targeted immigrants who held certain temporary legal statuses and set stricter conditions for their applications.

Immigration advocates and legal experts raised concerns about how the rule could affect thousands of foreign nationals who were already in the country.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh