The US Department of State has identified one specific act that can result in a permanent visa ban for foreign nationals

Deliberate misrepresentation during the visa application process or at the point of entry triggers lifelong ineligibility

A waiver process exists, but a consular officer must first advise whether an affected applicant qualifies to pursue it

The US Department of State has issued a firm warning to foreigners seeking American visas, stating that a single act of deliberate misrepresentation can result in a lifetime ban from the United States, with no expiry date attached to the consequence.

The department defines misrepresentation as knowingly presenting false facts during a visa application or at the point of entry into the country.

The US warns that deliberate visa misrepresentation can trigger a permanent ban. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, axstokes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In its own words: "Misrepresentation means that you falsely presented facts and were not truthful in an attempt to receive a visa or enter the United States."

What counts as material misrepresentation

Not every inaccuracy triggers the permanent bar. The critical distinction lies in whether the false or concealed information is considered material.

A misrepresentation is treated as material when the accurate version of that fact would have changed the outcome of the visa decision, specifically if disclosing the truth would have rendered the applicant ineligible. Where that threshold is met, the full consequence applies.

The Department of State is explicit about how the bar operates going forward: "This is a permanent ineligibility, so every time you apply for a visa, you will be found ineligible for this reason."

Unlike many immigration penalties that lapse after a fixed number of years, this finding does not reset with a new application or the passage of time. It attaches to the individual and surfaces each time they seek a US visa.

A limited avenue for relief

Despite the severity of the consequence, the government has not entirely closed the door on affected individuals.

A consular officer may, at their discretion, advise an applicant on whether they could be eligible to apply for a waiver.

The waiver process provides a formal route through which some individuals may seek to overcome the ineligibility finding, though it does not guarantee approval and is considered exceptional rather than routine.

The warning carries particular significance for visa applicants who may be tempted to omit unfavourable details from their application forms or misstate facts at border control. The Department of State's position makes clear that the short-term perceived benefit of concealment carries a potentially irreversible long-term cost.

US introduces rules for foreign workers' extended stay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published tougher immigration measures specifically targeting foreign workers who wish to remain in the country beyond their initially permitted period.

The changes show a significant shift in how American authorities will handle applications from non-citizens seeking extended stays.

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Source: YEN.com.gh