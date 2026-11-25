Ghanaian social media influencer Mr Marfo has lost a proposed business deal with Carlynk Exports following his recent controversy involving Serwaa Amihere and her sister

The company announced its decision to discontinue the proposed contract after carefully reviewing recommendations and concerns raised by members of the public

The development comes after the influencer issued public apologies to the award-winning Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer over his social media

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Ghanaian social media influencer Mr Marfo has suffered a setback after Carlynk Exports announced its decision to withdraw a proposed business contract with him.

Carlynk Exports drops proposed deal with Mr Marfo amid Serwaa Amihere controversy. Image credit: mamiohmyhair, Mrmarfo

Source: Instagram

The announcement follows his recent social media controversy involving award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere and her younger sister, Mami Gyamfua Yeboah.

The controversy began after Mr Marfo commented on a video showing Serwaa Amihere's sister interacting with American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during his recent visit to Ghana.

His comments prompted a response from the broadcaster, who defended her sister and explained that she was attending to a customer at her shop.

Carlynk Exports withdraws Mr Marfo's contract

In an official statement shared on social media, Carlynk Exports announced that management had decided not to proceed with its proposed contract with the Ghanaian influencer.

Check out the X post below:

The company explained that the decision followed careful consideration of recommendations, concerns and feedback received from members of the public.

The statement read:

“Following management’s review and careful consideration of recommendations and feedback received from the public, the Management of Carlynk Exports regret to inform Mr Marfo that we will no longer be proceeding with the proposed contract for Mr Marfo.”

The company further expressed its commitment to protecting its values, standards and business reputation.

However, Carlynk Exports did not disclose the financial value or specific terms of the proposed contract.

Mr Marfo apologised to Serwaa Amihere

Prior to the company's announcement, Mr Marfo had taken to his official X account on Monday, November 23, 2026, to issue a public apology to Serwaa Amihere.

The social media influencer subsequently published a second public apology, expressing hope that the broadcaster would accept it.

Despite the apologies, the controversy has continued to generate discussions on social media, with the withdrawal of the proposed business deal becoming the latest development.

Carlynk Exports' statement did not explicitly name Serwaa Amihere or her sister as the reason for withdrawing the proposed contract.

Serwaa Amihere’s first court appearance as lawyer

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere made her first court appearance at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, October 22, 2025.

The appearance came weeks after she was called to the Bar on October 10, 2025, as one of 824 law students at the Accra International Conference Centre.

She arrived in her lawyer’s gown and was later picked up in a Lexus RX350. It was unclear at the time whether she was there to represent a client.

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Source: YEN.com.gh