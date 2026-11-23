Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger called out Angel Obinim and a woman she identified as his alleged new girlfriend in a reshared video

Afia Schwarzenegger named the woman as Anita Ama Yeboah and warned her to come forward or have her photos released publicly

The drama unfolded as Angel Obinim's divorce from gospel artist Florence Obinim remained unresolved, according to reports

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Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has publicly named a woman she claims is Angel Obinim's alleged new girlfriend, intensifying the drama surrounding the preacher's ongoing divorce from gospel artist Florence Obinim.

Afia Schwarzenegger drops the alleged name of Angel Obinim's new girlfriend, who was caught calling him "babe" in a viral video. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a video reshared by Ruth TV Gh in November, Afia Schwarzenegger confronted both Angel Obinim and the woman she identified as Anita Ama Yeboah.

The socialite linked the name to footage that had gone viral, in which a woman was heard addressing the preacher as "babe" during a recording where Obinim was reportedly questioning Ohemaa Dynamite about his missing 1.5 million cedis.

Afia Schwarzenegger cautions Obinim's new babe

Because the woman's face was not visible in the original viral footage, Afia Schwarzenegger issued a direct challenge.

She urged the individual to identify herself publicly. If Anita Ama Yeboah refused to come forward, Afia warned she would personally release her photos for the world to see.

The socialite did not hold back in her criticism of Obinim, stressing the irony of a man of God allegedly being romantically involved with another woman while still legally married.

The Instagram post below has the video which captured a mystery woman calling the supposedly legally married preacher Angel Obinim "babe".

The Facebook post below has the video of Afia Schwarzenegger publicly addressing Angel Obinim's alleged new babe.

Queen Florence and Angel Obinim's divorce saga

The controversy arrives at a particularly sensitive moment for Angel Obinim.

Reports indicate that his marriage to Florence Obinim, a well-known gospel musician, is headed for divorce, though the process has not yet been finalised.

The unresolved nature of the separation has drawn fresh scrutiny, given the emerging claims about his alleged involvement with another woman.

The combination of the viral video, the unresolved divorce, and Afia Schwarzenegger's very public naming of Anita Ama Yeboah has set social media alight, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the saga surrounding the preacher.

Bishop Obinim denies threatening Florence Obinim's life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bishop Obinim’s response to allegations that he threatened his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, and reports of his arrest.

The pastor denied threatening Florence, saying he could never harm the mother of his three children.

His remarks came amid reports that she went to the police after an alleged confrontation at her home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh