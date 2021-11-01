A Nigerian man treated his darling wife to a pleasant surprise to mark 8 years since they tied knot

In a colourful occasion, the man gifted the woman two cars and helped her into the new whips in style

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on a video capturing the occasion as some thought one expensive whip would have been preferable

A Nigerian man has raised the bar on wedding anniversary celebrations with the rare gifts he gave his wife.

The man bought his beloved wife 2 cars to mark their 8th wedding anniversary.

The man gifted her 2 whips Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

A video capturing the occasion of the cars gifting was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja.

In the adorable video, the husband who rocked a white native wear called agbada made the announcement of the car gifts in the midst of guests who turned up for their wedding anniversary celebration.

He then handed the cars keys to his wife.

The lady overwhelmed with joy struggled to maintain her balance as she entered the cars.

Nigerians react

@officialhype_beast01 wrote:

"Na woman wey her head correct and dey appreciate things wey husband dey do go collect gift on wedding anniversary."

@etta_xoxo remarked:

"Okurrr congratulations to you and to those who have been wanting to surprise their wives like this but haven’t due to lack of funds may God provide"

@kingdomingoloso opined:

"I will reward my wife with two crocodiles on our wedding anniversary, just to let her know that there her gender is still the most dangerous even with the two crocs.

@l.tobiloba stated:

"As it should be . Na woman wey calm down give us peace of mind we go reward with car gifts."

@berry_casuals thought:

"Congratulations. But e for use the two money buy one lastest one nah ‍♀️.. but I don’t no o "

Woman who got husband car on wedding anniversary says she can buy him private jet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian woman who got her husband a car on their wedding anniversary has stated that she can buy him a private jet.

Speaking with @bbcnewsyoruba, the woman said she bought the car for her husband because the man is a giver.

According to Mary, people don't give her husband gifts despite the fact that the man is a giver. She said she has been thinking about gifting the man something big since they gave birth to their first child.

In her words:

"Since I bought the car, I realise that the love he has for me has increased. He has been showing more care ever since. People should know that when they give their husbands gift, they are equally gifting themselves because the husband and the wife are one."

