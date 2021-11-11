Chris Jay, a young man with the Twitter name HunchoShadjay, has recreated a childhood photo with his dad with his own child

Chris Jay, a social media user, has re-enacted a childhood photo with his dad as he posed with his own first child to relive the moment after becoming a father himself.

With the Twitter name HunchoShadjay, Jay uploaded a photo, in which his father posed with him while he was still a baby.

Jay's father, who was visibly stunned while holding his first child in his arms, was captured on camera with his mouth opened.

Man Recreates Adorable Childhood Photo with Dad with His First Child; Photo Goes Viral Photo credit: Chirs Jay

Source: Twitter

Recreating beautiful memories

According to Chris Jay, he remained nostalgic for years about the childhood picture with his father and waited years for an opportunity to remake one with his first child.

''Waited years to create this pic … on the left is my dad holding me (his first child) me on the right holding my first child (my dad's first grandchild),'' Jay said on Twitter.

Twitter post

His post has gone viral since he shared it on November 5, garnering over 192,000 reactions and nearly 1,000 comments, with some netizens sharing throwback photos of themselves along with snaps of their babies.

Social media comments

Nini to Saliteeee said:

''Photo on the left when I was one-year-old and on the right when my daughter was one-year-old, the resemblance is just incredible.''

Andrew Waruszewski commented:

''Very cool!! Many congratulations! I cropped your photo to match the original - maybe you’ll like it. (I’m a sucker for symmetry). Hope you don’t mind.''

Jamaican Male With Destructive Intent commented:

''Your dad rocking his Blues with the tech School rope on I see him.''

Malandren said:

''I know right!? He’s trynna convince us that there are like 20-30 years apart between the pics!''

Thembile G made an observation, saying:

''Wooooow, looks like the same person. Only difference was that the first frame was shot using an old photo using VGA and the send frame was shot using an iPhone.''

Lionel Dripps shared a photo with his dad and one he created with his child.

