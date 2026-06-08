Mildred Naa Yacoba Noyaa Vanderpuije I married Richard Thompson in a beautiful church ceremony in Accra

Prominent Ghanaian political figures attended the wedding ceremony to celebrate a union filled with joy and admiration

Social media erupted with congratulatory messages and heartfelt reactions to Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter's special day

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Mildred Naa Yacoba Noyaa Vanderpuije I, the beautiful daughter of the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has tied the knot with her partner, Richard Thompson.

Ablekuma South MP Alfred Oko Vanderpuije’s beautiful daughter, Mildred Naa Yacoba Noyaa Vanderpuije I, ties the knot with her partner, Richard Thompson. Photo source: @keleplux, @hrhnaayacobanoyaa1

Source: Instagram

The renowned politician's daughter, the Queen of the Otublohum Paramount Traditional Area, and her partner, Richard Thompson, were married in a lovely church ceremony at the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Labone, Accra, on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Top Ghanaian political figures, including former Tema East MP and Deputy Transport Minister Nii Kwartei Titus Glover; Samuel Atta Mills, the brother of the late former president John Atta Mills; and Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Constituency MP, attended the wedding.

Mildred's sister, Alfreda Vanderpuije Dinkins, and mother were also present at the lovely ceremony.

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter's wedding

A series of TikTok videos shared by renowned Ghanaian wedding content creator Kele Plux showed the special moments from the wedding ceremony.

In a video, Alfred was filled with excitement as he welcomed the groom's family, who presented items from the wedding list at his residence during the traditional wedding ceremony.

Following the conclusion of the traditional wedding ceremony, the two families and the bride and groom moved to the SDA church for the white wedding ceremony.

Another video showed Mildred flashing a bright smile as she arrived at the church premises, looking gorgeous in a voluminous white bridal ball gown with off-the-shoulder straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a voluminous skirt.

Numerous attendees stood from their chairs and watched in admiration as the bride made her entrance while a choir serenaded them with sweet melodies.

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, in his all-white African Kaftan, beamed with happiness as he walked his daughter down the aisle before handing her over to the groom, who looked handsome in his green Jodhpuri suit featuring gold embroidery and a chain brooch halfway.

Richard showed respect for the NDC MP and shook his hand before accompanying his bride to the front of the church for the wedding.

The couple read their vows before exchanging rings, signifying their love for each other and making their marriage official.

The newlyweds later joined their families and attendees to dance together and celebrate their new union.

Footage of Mildred and Richard's wedding ceremony captured attention online, with the couple receiving congratulatory messages from Ghanaians.

The TikTok videos of Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter's wedding ceremony are below:

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije's daughter's wedding stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Osonoba_nanaseiuew_11_09 commented:

"So beautiful and simple ❤️."

Dee_kuuks said:

"This is beautiful. May God bless their union."

Constance Hammond wrote:

"We thank God for a successful program."

Kwabena Agyapong excites as he walks his niece Marian Osei-Bonsu down the aisle at her church wedding in the US. Photo source: Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Source: Facebook

Kwabena Agyapong's niece marries in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Agyapong's niece married her partner in a church wedding in the US on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The veteran NPP politician shared a video of himself walking his niece Marian Osei-Bonsu down the aisle of the church.

Source: YEN.com.gh