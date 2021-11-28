Actress Kafui Danku has warmed hearts with candid Instagram photos of herself and her children

She was photographed with her daughter, Baby Lorde, and son Titan

Several fans and followers of the movie star have reacted to the photos

Famous actress Kafui Danku has warmed the hearts of many internet surfers with adorable Instagram photos of herself and her daughter, Baby Lorde, and son Titan.

The movie star is a doting parent to the two lovely kids, and she never misses the opportunity to show them off on social media.

Though Baby Lorde and Titan are sometimes too much to control, she can't do without them.

So Cute: Kafui Danku Shows Off Her Daughter and Son in Latest Photos Photo credit: Kafui Danku

Captioning the recent photos, she noted that she could not pose in peace for a shot as both children tried to get her attention.

''I can’t even pose in peace,'' she said.

The mother of two managed to get some photos taken as she posed with both children before taking a single shot alone.

She posted seven photos in which she and her adorable kids sported casual outfits. Many of her fans, including Ghanaians, have shared their thoughts under her post.

Below are some of the comments.

Vicenzo_mac_j said:

''Enjoy not "posing in peace" while you can my dear. Soon they will be sweet 16.''

Ireneatubiga asked:

''Why do u want to pose sef .''

Maame Vee commented:

''Beautiful family. I pray I have my own children soon.''

