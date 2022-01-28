A brilliant Ghanaian lady has bagged a first class in Land Economy from KNUST with an inspirational story

According to Yvonne Adjei, she got worried when she finished high school with a WASSCE result that she did not expect

However, life still turned out to be amazing as she proceeded to study a programme she now has a lot of love for with much success

Yvonne Agyei, a young lady who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah'​ University of Science and Technology has shared her inspirational story after she was able to bag a first class.

The lady who got a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy shared that after her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), she got worried about her result.

"I remember when I got to see my WASSCE results and became worried. I wasn’t sure if I will be able to get the programme of my choice or not," she indicated.

Yvonne Agyei, a brilliant lady gets first class with an inspiring story Photo credit: Yvonne Agyei via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Nevertheless, the brilliant young lady was able to get selected to study her programme which she describes to be a blessing.

"I fell in love with the course and the opportunities it offers. It wasn’t a smooth path but the Grace of God led me throughout this journey. Here I am with a first class honors," the lady who is having her national service at Broll Ghana Ltd says.

Social media reactions

Below were some wonderful comments YEN.com.gh gathered on LinkedIn.

ANTHONY B. ANDOH indicated:

Yvonne Agyei congratulations. You have made yourself proud, Your determination to even do something ( a course) you had no idea about is an extremely impeccable achievement. Well done. And to everyone who supported you God bless them all!

Tony Sekyere mentioned:

Congratulations Yvonne. This is just the beginning of your journey in which I have no doubt you will excel. Keep pushing the boundaries.

Francis Manukure Osei stated:

Congratulations Yvonne. Wishing you the very best in all your endeavors

Ghanaian mum of two with brilliant success

In another story, Linda Tetteh, a Critical Nursing Officer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, has added a new level of achievement to her amazing feats.

Information obtained directly from the brilliant mother of two indicates that she just graduated as the valedictorian of all Master of Philosophy programmes for the 2020 batch at the University of Ghana.

Linda, who is a product of the Mfantsiman Girls' Senior High School, was also at the University of Eastern Finland during her second year of her MPhil on an exchange programme.

Source: YEN.com.gh