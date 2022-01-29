Gospel singer Joe Mettle and his wife Selasie Mettle have held a naming ceremony for their daughter

In a video online, the duo is seen at a church with a preacher holding their baby girl during the occasion

Singer Cwesi Oteng uploaded the short Instagram clip with the caption: ''congratulations Mr & Mrs @joemettle @serlcy_d ...''

Gospel singer Joe Mettle and his chef wife Selasie Mettle have held a church christening ceremony for their daughter.

The Bo Noo Ni hitmaker and his wife announced the birth of their child on social media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

YEN.com.gh reported that Selassie first shared a photo showing herself with a baby bump, donning a long dress and holding her baby bump with her side to the camera.

Joe Mettle and His Wife Hold Naming Ceremony for Their Adorable Daughter; Video Emerges. Photo credit: Cwesi Oteng

Source: Instagram

Naming ceremony

In a short video shared by gospel singer Cwesi Oteng, seen by YEN.com.gh, the couple is seen with a preacher holding their baby girl in his arms.

Cwesi Oteng captioned that video as:

''Congratulations Mr & Mrs @joemettle @serlcy_d on the christening of your beautiful & lovely baby girl.''

The naming ceremony proceeded without any glitch, with the couple sporting traditional outfits for the occasion. The couple climaxed their traditional marriage with a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Social media reactions

Several social media users have commented after the adorable video of their child naming ceremony emerged online.

Wonder_boy2525 said:

''Congratulations, my boss @joemettle, and your wife @serlcy_d.''

Wegeiwormusic said:

''I can hear a voice in the background like.''

Maame Saa said:

''Beautiful couple. Congratulations.''

