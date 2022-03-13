Elvis Koku Kwashie died on Tuesday, December 28, after bowing to a short sickness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, UGMC

The late General Manager of The Multimedia Group's Joy Brands has been laid to rest after funeral rites were held on Saturday, March 12

His mother, Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie, paid homage to him with a heartfelt tribute during the burial service

Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie, the mother of the late General Manager of The Multimedia Group's Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie, mourned her son's demise during his burial service.

Elvis Koku Kwashie passed on Tuesday, December 28, after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, UGMC, and was laid to rest on Saturday, March 12.

In a touching tribute read on her behalf, Madam Torkornu-Bonuedie expressed that she had hoped her firstborn would be the one to read her tribute after her demise.

''Why should l stand here today reading your tribute when I was of the view that you will gallantly stand beside my coffin to read mine. Koku, l am short of words,'' she said, according to Joy News.

She recalled how her late son was a source of encouragement to her, keeping her fit all this while due to her ill-health.

Madam Torkornu-Bonuedie eulogised her 49-year-old son, saying:

''Your passing has] broken down my human wall, but my hope is in the Lord that you are not dead; but rather gone to rest in the bosom of our father, Abraham.''

