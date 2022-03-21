Rubby Klenam Tetteh, the lady who was accused by a man of spending his money and dumping him for a soldier, has popped up in a new video.

The video shows Klenam flaunting her wedding ring after the marriage ceremony in a teasing manner.

Icle Bless took to Facebook to narrate how his ex-girlfriend dumped him for another man after 'chopping' all his money.

Rubby Klenam has been spotted in a new video after her wedding Photo source: Uncle Bless, Rubby Kle-nam

Source: Facebook

Uncle Bless' accusation

According to Bless, his ex-girlfriend, known as Rubby Klenam, used him to do the donkey work in her life while courting a soldier who she is marrying.

In his lengthy post on Facebook, the peeved young man called his ex-girlfriend for being a cheat. He explained that he had spent so much on the lady including payment of rents and almost all other expenses on the lady.

The post which was shared on Saturday, March 19, 2022, the very day Klenam was getting married to the soldier, caused a stir online.

Rubby Klenam replies Uncle Bless

Rubby who happened to chance upon the post calling her out did not shy away from giving her ex a reply.

In a comment under the post, she suggested that she was only using Bless for the monetary benefits and never loved him.

The wedding

During the wedding, a photo emerged showing Klenam in very sad and tense mood during the cake-cutting ceremony.

From the photo, she seemed to have been worried by the scandal and like someone who was nearly crying.

But not long after the wedding, Klenam has been spotted in a ecstatic mood while flaunting her wedding ring.

In the video sighted on Facebook, Klenam was seen dressed and holding a small fan. She was so excited and was heard shouting and teasing with a h

"We are married. The trending brend. The rate at which I'm enjoying the trend you guys have no idea. Publish me. If it pains you, go and die," she said.

She then moved to her husband and tried to pull him into the video.

