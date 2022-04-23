The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commemorated the 103rd birthday of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

In a heartwarming message online, he described the Chief Imam as an epitome of Allah’s amazing grace

He further stated that the Chief Imam has been a driving force for religious harmony and peace in Ghana

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogised the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in a heartwarming birthday message to the Islamic cleric.

Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu attained 103-years-old Saturday, April 23, and many, including the vice-president, have wished him well.

In his message on Facebook, Vice-President Bawumia as an epitome of Allah’s amazing grace.

Heartwarming birthday message

''Happy 103rd birthday to my father, the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

''Mallam, as he is affectionately referred to, is an epitome of Allah’s amazing Grace, and we thank Allah for the life of this great man, who continues to inspire millions,'' he said.

The vice-president further stated that the Chief Imam has been a driving force for religious harmony and peace in Ghana.

''May the Almighty Allah continue to grant him good health and long life. Happy Birthday, Mallam!,'' he added.

How social media reacted

Ghanaians have reacted to Vice-President Bawumia's hearty message to the Chief Imam. YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Maxwell Torku said:

''Happy birthday, Chief Imam. God bless you. My mom is blessed to share the same birthday with you.''

George Opoku Amponsah commented:

''I wish him good health. As for long life, he has already. Glory be to Allah for His faithfulness. Happy birthday, Mallam.''

Bediako Agyekum Kofi said:

''Happy birthday father of the nation. You are more the religious leader.

''Your passion for peace is beyond compare. More grace to you.''

Emmanuel Nana Kwame Addison said:

''Glorious Happy Birthday, Sheikh! May the Good Lord continue to grant you peace and longevity in strength and good health as you celebrate your birthday. May you continue to be a blessing to this and the subsequent generations!! HBD!''

“We Pray Allah Continues to Protect and Keep Him” - Samira Bawumia Marks Chief Imam's 103rd Birthday

Still on the Chief Imam's birthday, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Second Lady Samira Bawumia has expressed gratitude for the life of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, as he turns 103-year-old.

The second lady penned a brief but heartwarming message to mark the new age of the Islamic leader on Twitter Saturday, April 23.

''Happy 103rd Birthday to our National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu.

''We thank Almighty Allah for his life and pray that he continues to protect and keep him,'' she wrote.

