In an interview on Peace FM, Mr Owusu Ansah as he is called, said that ice kenkey passed away from choking on pizza

He further stated that Ice Kenkey did not have any underlying illness that could have resulted in his demise

A close friend of late comedian and actor, Ice Kenkey has revealed that the actor passed away from choking on some pizza.

According to Owusu Ansah, the actor was then rushed to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention.

Narrating the incident in an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Mr. Ansah stated that the family of the late Ice Kenkey is still in denial on the sudden death of their loved one.

He emphatically stated that the comedian and actor did not suffer any illness.

“On Tuesday he came to work and found me packing…he went out to buy pizza and came to eat with the kids around. He started coughing in the process of eating the pizza. It seemed he had choked on it. Before they could bring him water he became weak and was rushed to the Lapaz Community Hospital."

He added that:

“He was admitted on that Tuesday and on Wednesday we were all there to visit but his condition was bad. In the early morning of Thursday, about 1:13 am he passed away.”

Mr Ansah narrated, adding that

“He didn’t have any underlying illness, he has okay as we all went about our business.”

Ice Kenkey: Comedian of Key Soap Concert Party Fame Reported Dead

Veteran Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Danquah, known for his stage name Ice Kenkey in the stage drama Key Soap Concert Party, has been reported dead.

The deceased shared a platform with colleagues Nkomode, Bishop Bob Okala, Bob Santo, and several others. The cause of Ice Kenkey's sudden death has not been made public, but the entertainer reportedly passed on June 9, 2022.

Ice Kenkey, famed for his role in ‘Key Soap Concert Party’, died at age 57. He left behind a wife and four children.

