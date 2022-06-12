Veteran Ghanaian comic actor Ice Kenkey of the stage drama Key Soap Concert Party has been reported dead

Veteran Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Danquah, known for his stage name Ice Kenkey in the stage drama Key Soap Concert Party, has been reported dead.

The deceased shared a platform with colleagues Nkomode, Bishop Bob Okala, Bob Santo, and several others.

The cause of Ice Kenkey's sudden death has not been made public, but the entertainer reportedly passed on June 9, 2022.

Ice Kenkey, a native of Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region, had not been active in the entertainment scene in the most recent times before his death.

Per Pulse Ghana, he toured parts of Europe and the United States of America with Kumawood actor Agya Koo and several other entertainers with their plays.

The career of the founder of Powerlight Concert Party as an entertainer spans nearly two decades.

