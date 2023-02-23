Liberia President, George Oppong Weah, has reportedly donated $10,000 to the family of departed Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu Twasam

He dispatched a delegation to mourn with the family of the late Black Stars winger on Wednesday, February 22

Netizens have thanked the president for his generosity in the comments section of a UTV post following the humanitarian act

The President of Liberia, George Oppong Weah, has reportedly donated $10,000 to the family of departed Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu Twasam.

He sent a delegation on his behalf to express his condolences to the family of the late Black Stars winger on Wednesday, February 22.

Former Ghanaian footballer leads group to Atsu's family

According to UTV Ghana, Pastor Kwame Ayew, a former Ghanaian footballer, led the team and delivered the message from the Liberian president to the Twasam family.

President Weah's thoughtful gesture towards the late former Chelsea star's family melted netizens' hearts as many lauded the humanitarian deed.

Netizens praise George Oppong Weah for kind act

Kouassiyaosilvere

God bless you, Mr President. Action speaks louder than words.

Owura3000

Family becoming rich after the death of a member. This will not happen me Gorge Opng Weah donate mine when I am alive, not when I am dead.

Seth_anointing posted:

I am sure that our family will not miss using the money, family matters, hmmm.

Lizolabisi89 reacted:

Very kind.

Adayak83 said:

If Ghana's people were to be generous and do as Atsu did, Ghana would have been a better place.

Jennyclerf

God bless you

Archiosbee commented:

Super Great. May Almighty God bless you for your kindness.

