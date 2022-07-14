Hellen Tetteh, the Ghanaian woman in the Eastern Region who gave birth to 5 girls at the same time has made a revelation

According to the 37-year-old, there were only three babies in her womb as shown by an antenatal scan

However, a report by a UK website indicates that babies can sometimes be present, yet not shown in a scan

Hellen Tetteh, the 37-year-old Ghanaian mother who gave birth to a set of quintuplets has made a rather breathtaking revelation that is raising eyebrows.

Speaking to some journalists after she delivered the five girls at the same time, the woman indicated that she was expecting only three kids.

According to her, that was what her antenatal scans have shown and it is quite surprising that she has had a set of five children instead.

Quintuplets belonging to 37-year-old Ghanaian mother Hellen Tetteh Photo credit: citinewsroom.com

A report by Imaginatal.co.uk suggests that scans do not always show every foetus.

"Pregnancy scans won't always show a baby. Although it's rare, there are occasions when a pregnant woman won't be able to see the fetus," the publication reads.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Hellen had the children at the St Martin’s de Porres hospital at Agomanya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Appeal for support

Health professionals at the hospital assisted in a smooth delivery process, and have indicated that the mother and babies (quints) all doing well.

A member of the family is, however, calling on the general public and benevolent groups or individuals who are touched by the story to assist the family.

A social media user called Emmanuel Kwadwo Adu-Frimpong, after hearing the news, mentioned:

She’ll need lots of help to feed and cloth and shelter,educate these girls.Maybe the Lord be her help and provide every step of the way.

The woman who did not know she would give birth to 4

In a similar story, Alice Khasiala gave birth to a quadruple of boys, which she said was an unexpected blessing during delivery.

Unexpected delivery

The mother said she only found out she would give birth to the four cute boys during delivery via the caesarian section at Kakamega County Referral Hospital.

"I was not expecting to have so many of them, but I said if that is the case, then let it be. I was not prepared, but it's God's doing," she told YEN.com.gh.

