A TikTok user identified as @anjeliquej has gone viral after openly sharing why she does not want to have children

The woman said she fears raising children wrongly more than becoming a single parent, explaining that parenting outcomes are unpredictable

The viral discussion has reignited conversations about parenthood, personal choice, and changing attitudes toward family life among young people

A young woman has sparked widespread debate on social media after openly explaining why she does not want to have children.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @anjeliquej, shared her views in a post that quickly gained attention online and generated mixed reactions from users across different platforms.

A TikToker's comments on parenting and childbearing generated mixed reactions online. Photo credit: Patrick van Katwijk, Anadolu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the viral post, she explained that her greatest fear was not raising children alone, but the possibility of raising them wrongly despite putting in effort as a parent.

According to her, one of the reasons she does not want children is the uncertainty surrounding how they may eventually turn out in life, regardless of the values and care invested in raising them.

She also stated that the thought of having a male child contributed to her decision, a comment that immediately drew strong reactions from social media users.

“Doing it alone doesn’t scare me as much as doing it wrong,” she wrote in part of the post.

The video quickly triggered conversations online, with some women agreeing with her concerns about parenting and the pressures associated with raising children in modern society.

Others, however, disagreed with her position and argued that parenting should not be viewed through fear or negative assumptions.

As reactions continued to pour in, the discussion expanded into broader conversations about motherhood, personal choice, and changing attitudes toward starting a family.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh