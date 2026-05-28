Popular Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey has responded to her colleague, Paa George's accusation that she neglected him

The movie star claimed she was hurt by Paa George's remarks; however, he called to apologise, saying he did that out of forgetfulness

Emelia Brobbey's reply has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many fans sharing their mixed comments

Emelia Brobbey has reacted to the veteran Kumawood actor Paa George's accusation of neglecting him despite his past contributions to her acting career.

Veteran Kumawood actor Paa George accuses Emelia Brobbey of neglect amid his financial struggles. Photo source: Max FM 89.7, Emelia Brobbey

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Max FM on the Max Drive show on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Paa George expressed disappointment over Emelia's actions toward him.

He claimed that despite helping the actress at the beginning of her career, she had repeatedly ignored his calls.

George stated that he and Emelia Brobbey were both from the Akyem tribe and that he was pained over her neglect since he served as a mentor at a particular time.

He noted that he regularly received financial support from other notable Kumawood stars, including Ellen White Kyei, but not from Emelia.

George said he did not know why his former mentee had decided to ignore him during his old age.

The veteran actor advised Emelia to change her behaviour towards him and not mistreat him while he is still alive.

George reiterated that he was still pained by the actress's actions and that he would have vented his frustrations to her if she had picked up his calls.

The Facebook video of Paa George accusing Emelia Brobbey of neglect amid his struggles is below:

Emelia Brobbey responds to Paa George's accusations

In a video shared on social media, Emelia Brobbey stated that her colleagues' claims were never true.

According to the Kumawood actress, Paa George may have dropped the allegations against her after he tried to reach out to her but couldn't get through because she was in the UK.

Emilia Brobbey added that the veteran actor later called to apologise, claiming he did that out of forgetfulness.

"I think he made those statements because he was calling me and wasn't going through, but at the time I was in the UK. But he called me later to apologise, claiming it was out of forgetfulness," she said.

The Kumawood star added that she gifted Paa George some cash after the accusation, indicating that his allegations were false.

"Even after that incident, I have sent money to him twice. I sent him some money for his birthday."

Emilia Brobbey further shared how glad she was that she didn't angrily clap back at the veteran actor, saying;

"If I had granted an interview to also defend myself, I would have regretted it because he is a man of about 70 years."

The well-known screen goddess added that despite the apology, she was hurt over Paa George painting her black.

"But it hurts when someone receives help from you, but just because he called once and tried to single you out because you weren't available to answer"

Emilia Brobbey also clarified claims that Paa George brought her into the movie industry.

"I heard people claiming he brought me to the movie industry, but unfortunately, he was not the one. I am not an ungrateful person, so I was surprised when he made that statement about me."

The TikTok video of Emilia Brobbey is below:

Reactions to Emilia Brobbey's reply to Paa George

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Emilia Brobbey shared her side of the story.

Kofi Boat wrote:

"I think he should come out and apologise to her."

Gyamfuaa wrote:

"Hmm, I don't know how people hurt Madam Emelia ooo she is very good and humble,I know her paaa she is my tutor in Obuasi complex School."

Abicious Gh wrote:

"I think he wanted to hear from you again, that's why"

Veteran actor Paa George speaks amid false rumours that he has passed away. Photo source: @kumawoodtv

Source: Instagram

Paa George responds to false death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paa George responded to false rumours of his being dead.

In a video, the veteran actor reiterated that he was alive and healthy and that he had a covenant with God, which stated that he would die at 96.

Paa George also issued a stern warning to bloggers and netizens spreading false death news about him.

Source: YEN.com.gh