A young man has melted hearts on social media as he did a video selfie of the graves of some members of his immediate family

The youth lost his mother, father and only sister to undisclosed circumstances and paid them a condolence visit

While trying not to be emotional, the young man gave a brief account of when each one of them died

The death of a loved one usually leaves the bereaved with pains, how much more the loss of three loved ones.

A young man simply identified as Victory visited the graves of his late mother, father and only sister in his hometown and captured the emotional moment in a TikTok video.

His mum, dad and sister were laid to rest in the same compound. Photo Credit: TikTok/@veek_nunu

Victory didn't explain the circumstances behind each one's death but revealed the age and year the deaths happened.

Victory shares some info on the three deaths

Making the first stop at his late dad's grave, the young man said he died at the age of 56 in the year 2019.

Victory said his dad was a retired pastor and policeman until his demise. Next was his only sister who he said died in 2021 at the age of 21.

He described her as his gist mate and closest partner. Finally, he showed the grave of his mum whom he said passed on in 2004 at age 31.

He rounded off his recording by saying that he is now left with his brothers.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Benjamin Zenzele said:

"Accept my condolence bro, I pray that mother nature will treat them favourable during their old age in next life. Take heart brother."

QueenMaureen said:

"Keep coming home that makes mom more happier. Remember to always visit them with something special ask them for protection. It will be delivered."

iamshakiraade said:

"Lost my mom at 65, lost my dad at 74 , I thank God I was able to travel this year after 11 years in the state, I saw where they buried them both."

Jennifer said:

"Am not saying u should run away from ur father’s house oo but I don’t think is Good for u to still be visiting dat village."

