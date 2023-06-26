A married man is confused over the actions of his wife and wants answers on the next line of action

In the video, the man said his wife is always demanding that he makes love to her

Netizens who watched the video were divided in their opinions regarding the revelations by the man

A young Ghanaian man has sparked a huge social media reaction after he opened up about his marriage life.

It all happened when he phoned into a relationship talk show on radio to lament about the attitude of his wife.

Nana Kwame, a resident of Kasoa, in explaining his ordeal, said he had been married to his wife for two years, with whom he has a 9-month-old baby.

His issue is that the woman is always demanding that he makes love to her every day.

“Every day, she wants me to sleep with her. She likes to do it in the morning, afternoon, and evening, so even on my off days, I often give an excuse that I am going to work just to actually leave the house.

"I am part of the men who fear going home after work because of my wife" he admitted.

The man, who sounded very frustrated, said on days he refuses to make love to her, the woman gets angry and sometimes slaps him.

Quizzed by the host about whether he didn't see this about his wife when they were dating, Nana Kwame said they were not cohabitating during that period.

The confession by the young man has sparked a huge reaction from netizens who shared opinions on the comments by the man.

Ghanaians react to confession by the man

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared diverse views on the issue with many urging him to give in to the demands of the woman.

Atasaana stated

And some women are always not in the mood and their husbands are crying too. This life is not balance

LOUIS TV inidicated:

Hmm this world, some are running from it, some are search for it

Lisa added:

We need an exchange program, I need this man and the woman need my man

