Man gets the internet buzzing with a plush way of apologising to the love of his life, which got her emotional in a video that has since gone viral

The man had tried several ways of apologising to his lover but proved futile. This pushed him to go the extra mile which his girlfriend appreciated

Many people have thronged the comment section of the video to admire the effort the boyfriend put into the apology

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man has caused a stir on social media after he apologised to his girlfriend in grand style in a room filled with nairas and dollars and breathtaking flower decor.

Man Apologises To Girlfriend. Photo Source: @giftpluxx

Source: Instagram

According to the planner, @giftpluxx the young man redeemed himself with a 10,000,000 naira check, as well as 5,000 dollars cash gift. He also added 150,000 naira cash and gifts worth 2,000,000 naira.

Per details provided in the video, the young man had wronged the lady and had apologised to her by offering her money which she declined. He then took the next step in offering her money but in a lavish way.

He booked a hotel room and paid for the services of a gift serving business to surprise the love of his life in a plush manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The room was filled with red and pink balloons with some of the balloons shaped in the form of hearts and others shaped in oval form. Some of the gift boxes and packages had the inscription, ‘I'm Sorry' written all over them.

Walking in the room, the lady couldn’t believe her boyfriend pulled this off with many netizens hailing the boyfriend for being thoughtful and intentional about their relationship.

Reactions from Netizens

oboms_a_liat:

Haaaa ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️who do me like this oooooooabi my eye dey pain me

tobishair__:

Can somebody just wipe my tears with a bundle of cash omo my head Dey swell

lolo_ego1:

Omo oooo @evansfoxygreen, I have not forgiven you o, come and apologize like this

meerahkesh:

Haaaaaa‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ can someone check on me please cos my blood is not flowing again

z.a.y.n.a.b_05:

God, I’m ur daughter, too ooo

precious_the_brand_:

Don’t worry babe I forgive you please do it again

Chichi Neblett Does Massive Dance Moves With Her Behind, Video Excites Adult Fans

Ghanaian actress, Chichi Neblett, has gotten the internet buzzing after she dropped a video making incredible dance moves.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of celebrity blogger GH Hyper, @ghhyper1, the actress was spotted jamming to Oxlade's current banger, Ku Lo Sa.

She tried to mimic, to the best of her abilities, the actions of Oxlade in the Colors Show video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh