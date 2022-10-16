After his love interest showed up with a female friend on their first date, a man did something surprising

He got himself drink and food and refused to get anything for the ladies who watched him in silence

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as netizens shared their thoughts on the action taken by the man

A man invited a lady on a first date and was not happy that she came with a female friend.

The man watched as they took their seats at his table at the date location and didn't order any refreshments for them.

Man ignores his date. Photo Credit: TikTok/@oliviajosh2

Source: UGC

He could be seen in a TikTok video enjoying a pack of yoghurt and noodles with chicken. The ladies got busy with their phones as they all sat in silence.

One of the ladies believed to be his love interest stared at his meal with a look that tried to figure out what was happening.

The man didn't seem to care. The clip however appears to be a make-believe shoot.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Quincie said:

"My question is are you still alive?"

user7935467639930 said:

"I call this rubbish though it's foolishness b."

huxo1 said:

"Very good. I’m a lady but I don’t get why you go carry your friend go date.. are you both that hungry??? What is she there for exactly?? What??"

#sweetgal# said:

"Yyy person were dey follow person always dey press phone??"

Aliën said:

"You for atleast buy for your babe then her friend go find how she wan take run am."

jasmine3828 said:

"E be like u go start to they date the chicken ooo as I see am."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had ignored his woman's friend who came with her on their date.

A caption on the clip seen on TikTok mocked the lady who wasn't given food at the date, stating that her friend was warned not to come with anyone.

In the clip, the man and his date could be seen enjoying their meals, unbothered about the next person at their table.

The lady's friend could be seen seated with her hands on her lap and staring blankly.

