A funny little girl has kept people in stitches after requesting a massage from her father in a viral video

The beautiful little girl laid on the bed and gave her father procedures to follow to massage her properly

Her father did the job diligently even though she complained at one point that he was not getting it right

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A little girl has caused a frenzy online after her hilarious video surfaced on popular app, TikTok.

The pretty little girl was seen in the viral video demanding a massage from her father who laid beside her.

Little girl asks dad for a massage Photo Credit: @nushy_hills/TikTok

Source: UGC

Her mum filmed the moment and shared it on TikTok as netizens gush over the amazing father-daughter relationship.

The little girl complained that her back was hurting and requested that her father takes his time to massage the pain away.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While her father did the job, she complained he wasn't getting it right and proceeded to teach him how to do it better.

Social media reactions

@abenaadepa15 said:

"Taking over mummy find a different husband cuz Kendra Eii hmm."

@princesszino6 stated:

"Kendra be doing d most this days. See d way she's relaxed."

@botch25esther wrote:

"Mama we will sue you for this back ache it’s your fault. God bless you daddy."

@cechbae remarked:

"I hope to know that ur husband has being snatched."

@mercy_omote commented:

"I told you that teddy bear won't keep her off your man."

@debbie_prettyofficial said:

"This girl done take ur husband from you ohh. So sorry."

@faithful109 stated:

"Your husband is gone. This side chick has pride oooo."

Watch the video below:

Wife cries out as little daughter snatches her husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a little girl crying for her father's attention has gone viral on Instagram.

The short clip shows the girl wailing and insisting that daddy should carry her. As soon as she got her father's attention, she kept quiet and became very happy in his arms.

She even made a funny face at her mum as if to say 'I have taken your man and you can do nothing.' The video has caused an uproar on Instagram where it was shared by @mufasatundeednut.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng