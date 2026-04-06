The upcoming weekend will treat fans to a thrilling FA Cup clash, as well as some high-profile fixtures in the Spanish and Italian leagues. The best sports betting site, 1xBet, has prepared a preview of this week’s most anticipated matches. To get even more excitement from watching the top games, follow this link and place your bets with the most favourable odds! Enjoy the game, but don’t forget to follow the principles of responsible betting!

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Atlético Host Barcelona, Man City Face Liverpool: Don’t Miss the Biggest Matches of the Week

Source: UGC

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona, April 4

The Blaugranas have cemented their position at the top of the La Liga standings, 4 points ahead of Real Madrid. The Catalans will now face a difficult away match against Diego Simeone’s team, which could have a significant impact on the title race.

During the international break, Barcelona lost one of its leaders, Raphinha. At the same time, the young talent Lamine Yamal is in excellent form and ready to put in another spectacular performance.

Los Colchoneros’ main weapon will be fast counterattacks from their speedy wingers, Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone. Besides, let’s not forget the skilful forward Julián Alvarez, who is always a threat in the opposition’s penalty area.

Odds: W1 – 3.19, X – 3.83, W2 – 2.26

Manchester City vs Liverpool, April 4

Pep Guardiola’s side will face the Merseysiders in the FA Cup quarter-final. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, giving the Citizens a clear advantage in the form of home support.

The Reds’ high-priced stars, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, occasionally delight the fans with some fine performances, but Liverpool’s key player this season is midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Manchester City boast one of the strongest attacking lines in the world, led by the unstoppable Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker has already scored 30 goals this season and is determined to improve his goalscoring record.

Odds: W1 – 1.83, X – 4.19, W2 – 4.34

Inter Milan vs Roma, April 5

The Nerazzurri have failed to win in their last three Serie A games, causing their lead over Milan in the league standings to shrink to 6 points. Cristian Chivu’s team will now face a difficult match against Roma, who are fighting for a spot in the UEFA competitions.

Inter will line up in their favourite 3-5-2 formation, with an emphasis on the left wing, where Federico Dimarco will, as usual, be a key figure. The Giallorossi will rely on the solidity of their defence and Donyell Malen’s goalscoring instinct.

Odds: W1 – 1.68, X – 4.07, W2 – 5.63

Napoli vs Milan, April 6

The headline clash of the Serie A round 31 will take place in Naples, where the second and third teams in the league will meet. The Parthenopeans have won their last four matches and are now just 1 point behind Milan.

Both teams like to pack the midfield, so the key battles will be in that area. Napoli’s leader, Scott McTominay, and the experienced playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, will take on Adrien Rabiot and the legendary Luka Modrić.

Odds: W1 – 2.68, X – 3.11, W2 – 3.11

Enjoy the fiery matches of the top European teams with the best sports betting site 1xBet! Can you already name the winners in each of the games? Follow this link and make predictions for your favourites. The reliable brand offers generous welcome bonuses to newcomers and rewards regular users with lucrative promos. Remember to approach gambling responsibly and always get the most out of your betting experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh