Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Political Adviser to the Vice President of Ghana, has announced the passing of his father, Edward Kwabena Ofosu-Ampofo

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Facebook, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo described his late father as a man of dignity, wisdom, and quiet strength

Social media users have since flooded his page with messages of condolence as the family prepares to announce funeral arrangements

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Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Political Adviser to the Vice President of Ghana, has reportedly lost his father, Edward Kwabena Ofosu-Ampofo.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 6, 2026, Ofosu-Ampofo announced that his father died on Sunday, April 5, 2026, adding that details of the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Political Adviser to the Vice President of Ghana, announces the death of his father, Edward Kwabena Ofosu-Ampofo. Photo credit: Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He consequently paid a glowing tribute to his dad, describing him as a "man of great dignity, wisdom, and quiet strength."

"It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I announce the passing of my beloved father, Opanin Edward Kwabena Ofosu-Ampofo. He passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, 5th April 2026," he announced.

"The late Opanin Edward Kwabena Ofosu-Ampofo was a man of great dignity, wisdom, and quiet strength. He lived a life marked by integrity, humility, and an unwavering commitment to family and community. His values and guidance were instrumental in shaping the lives and character of his sons, daughters, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Following his Facebook post, some Ghanaians on social media took to the comment section to express their condolences to Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo on the passing of his father.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Larry Gbevlo-Lartey said:

"May his soul rest peacefully in the bosom of our maker. Deepest condolences!"

@Emmanuel Habuka Bombande also said:

"Please receive my profound condolences Hon Ofosu-Ampofo."

@Kyei Stephen Kyei Stephen commented:

"May God comfort you and your family during this difficult time."

@Steve Akwasi Sedem also commented:

"Sorry for the loss sir, please accept my condolence."

Who is Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo?

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is a prominent Ghanaian politician and former National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He currently holds two major leadership roles in government following the NDC's return to power in the 2024 elections.

Ofosu-Ampofo was appointed to lead the 11-member board of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in May 2025.

Prior to this, he was named the Political Adviser to the Vice President of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

His extensive political career includes serving as the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development between 2011 and 2013, and as Eastern Regional Minister from 2009 to 2011.

He also previously served as the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa North between 1997 and 2004, and as National Organiser of the NDC from 2002 to 2009.

Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, a renowned Ghanaian High Court judge, dies. Photo credit: Dennislawnews.

Source: UGC

Ghanaian High Court judge dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a renowned Ghanaian High Court judge, Her Ladyship Justice Ellen Vivian Amoah, had passed away after a period of illness.

Her colleague, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, described her as a judge of full integrity who treated her judicial role as a sacred trust.

Her passing left a profound void in the judiciary, with Dr Owusu-Dapaa paying tribute to her dedication, discipline, and service on the Bench.

Source: YEN.com.gh