Antonio Valencia has joined Wythenshawe FC’s veterans team, marking his return to the pitch at age 40

Wythenshawe FC boasts a star-studded veterans squad, including former Premier League players like Emile Heskey

Valencia’s illustrious career included two Premier League titles and the UEFA Europa League with Manchester United

Former Antonio Valencia has taken an unexpected step back onto the pitch after joining non-league outfit Wythenshawe FC.

The Greater Manchester side confirmed the news on Sunday, April 5, disclosing that the former Manchester United captain will now feature for their veterans team.

Manchester United legend Antonio Valencia signs for a non-league club team at 40. Image credit: Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

At 40, the Ecuadorian winger is not returning to full-time professional football but will instead line up in the club’s Vets squad, which competes in the Cheshire Veterans Football League Premier Division.

According to ESPN, the side has built a reputation this season for fielding a number of former Premier League names.

Wythenshawe made their excitement clear in a celebratory message on X, describing Valencia as a club legend and a Premier League champion who will now proudly wear their colours.

The announcement generated significant interest, as fans welcomed the arrival of one of the most recognisable figures from United’s successful era under Sir Alex Ferguson’s later years.

@United Hour wrote: ''Ooof that's a massive get - next level from the other journeymen they had already.''

@Ben also commented: ''This is unbelievable.''

Antonio Valencia joins Wythenshawe's stars

Meanwhile, Valencia joins a veterans team already packed with well-known faces from English football. Among the players who have featured for Wythenshawe’s Vets side are former Papiss Cissé, ex-England striker Emile Heskey, former Danny Drinkwater midfielder, and defenders Joleon Lescott and Stephen Ireland.

The experienced squad has dominated the league this season, producing a remarkable run of form. Wythenshawe currently sit at the top of the table after winning all seven of their matches so far.

Even more impressive is their scoring record, with the team boasting a goal difference of +54, highlighting just how comfortable their victories have been.

Their most recent league outing further underlined their attacking strength. Former Hull City and Burnley FC winger George Boyd delivered a standout performance by scoring four goals in a dominant 7–1 win over Collegiate Old Boys.

Valencia’s decorated playing career

Before stepping into this veterans role, Valencia enjoyed a highly successful professional career at the top level. According to Transfermarkt, he joined Manchester United in 2008 from Wigan Athletic and quickly became an important figure at Old Trafford.

During his 10-year stay with the Red Devils, the powerful winger collected an impressive haul of trophies. Valencia lifted two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two EFL Cup trophies and the UEFA Europa League.

Antonio Valencia during a charity game at Old Trafford on September 07, 2024 . Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

After leaving United in 2019, Valencia returned to his homeland to play for LDU Quito before later joining Mexican side Querétaro FC. He eventually brought his professional playing career to an end in 2021.

Now, several years after retiring, Valencia’s move to Wythenshawe’s veterans team offers fans another chance to see the former United skipper in action, albeit in a more relaxed and nostalgic setting.

Ferdinand urges United to sign 4 players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand urged the club to sign some four players if they want to compete against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

United's performance and results have improved under interim manager Michael Carrick, but the ex-defender believes the team needs more quality to challenge for the Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh