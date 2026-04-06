ECG Announces Dumsor in Parts of Accra Ahead Maintenance on April 8, Releases Schedule
- The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) scheduled critical maintenance, disrupting power in parts of Accra, from April 8 to 10, 2026
- A second phase of the maintenance project is expected to take place between April 15 and 17
- The Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Grid Company apologised for the inconvenience the power cuts would bring
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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled emergency maintenance exercises across parts of Accra on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
The maintenance will see a major transformer replacement and upgrade exercise in the designated areas from April 8 to April 10, 2026.
An ECG statement published by UTV indicates that the intervention forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability, stability, and capacity of electricity supply across the country
"The exercise will begin with the replacement and upgrade of twelve (12) power transformers across six (6) primary substations located in Adenta, La, Teshie-Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa, and Lashibi. These transformers will be upgraded from 20/26 MVA to 30/39 MVA, significantly improving load-handling capability and reducing system overloads in these fast-growing communities.
"The first phase of the programme is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 8th April 2026 and is expected to be completed by Friday, 10th April 2026.
"To ensure the safety of ECG personnel and the successful execution of the works, the exercise will involve brief planned power outages in the affected areas."
See the Facebook post below:
Areas affected by April 8-10 ECG dumsor
PROJECT 1 – NMAIDJORN PRIMARY S/S (AZ) (Wed 08/04/26 – Fri 10/04/26)
DAY 1 – Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)
- Parts of Nanakrom
- School Junction
- Parts of Nmai Djorn
- Parts of Fair Heaven
- University Farms and surrounding areas
Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm)
- East Legon Hills
- Parts of Santoe
- Borteyman and surrounding areas
Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am)
- Parts of Fair Heaven
- Rojo Roso
- Lakeside Community 6, 8 & 9
- Parts of New Legon and surrounding areas
- Parts of East Legon Hills
- Soja Line
- ECG Village
- Katamanso
- Amanfrom
- Paradise Estate
- Regimanuel
- Adom Gate and surrounding areas
Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am)
- Japan Motors
- Lakeside Community 1 & 5
- Parts of New Legon
- Little Roses
- Parts of Nanakrom and surrounding areas
DAY 2 – Thursday, April 9, 2026
Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)
- Parts of Nanakrom
- School Junction
- Parts of Nmai Djorn
- Parts of Fair Heaven
- University Farms and surrounding areas
Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm)
- East Legon Hills
- Parts of Santoe
- Borteyman and surrounding areas
Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am)
- Parts of Fair Heaven
- Rojo Roso
- Lakeside Community 6, 8 & 9
- Parts of New Legon and surrounding areas
- Parts of East Legon Hills
- Soja Line
- ECG Village
- Katamanso
- Amanfrom
- Paradise Estate
- Regimanuel
- Adom Gate and surrounding areas
Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am)
- Japan Motors
- Lakeside Community 1 & 5
- Parts of New Legon
- Little Roses
- Parts of Nanakrom and surrounding areas
DAY 3 – Friday, April 10, 2026
Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)
- Parts of Nanakrom
- School Junction
- Parts of Nmai Djorn
- Parts of Fair Heaven
- University Farms and surrounding areas
PROJECT 2 – LASHIBI PRIMARY S/S (OL) (Wed 15/04/26 – Fri 17/04/26)
DAY 1 – Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)
- Shalom Spot
- Community 18 (Regimanuel Estates, Manet Cottage)
- Paradise Washing Bay
- Amandi Shopping Mall
- Devtraco Estates
- Collins Dauda and its Environs
Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm)
- Emef Estates
- High Tension
- Celebrity Golf Club
- Sakumono (Estates and Village)
- Regimanuel Estates (Comm. 19)
- St. Barkita
- Awudu Issaka Park
- Bugain School and its Environs
Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am)
- Transformer
- Resolve Hospital
- Bakeshop
- Timber Market
- Marina Mall (Spintex)
- Baatsonaa (Total, Cluster of Schools)
- Temple Gate and its Environs
Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am)
- Angels School
- Fafali
- HFC Estates
- Cambodia
- Puma Fuel Station
- C & J Medical Center
- FM
- Aklika
- Spintex Junction
- ICGC
- Paloma
- Texpo
- Commerce Hotel
DAY 2 – Thursday, April 16, 2026
Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)
- Shalom Spot
- Community 18 (Regimanuel Estates, Manet Cottage)
- Paradise Washing Bay
- Amandi Shopping Mall
- Devtraco Estates
- Collins Dauda and its Environs
Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm)
- Emef Estates
- High Tension
- Celebrity Golf Club
- Sakumono (Estates and Village)
- Regimanuel Estates (Comm. 19)
- St. Barkita
- Awudu Issaka Park
- Bugain School and its Environs
Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am)
- Transformer
- Resolve Hospital
- Bakeshop
- Timber Market
- Marina Mall (Spintex)
- Baatsonaa (Total, Cluster of Schools)
- Temple Gate and its Environs
Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am)
- Angels School
- Fafali
- HFC Estates
- Cambodia
- Puma Fuel Station
- C & J Medical Center
- FM
- Aklika
- Spintex Junction
- ICGC
- Paloma
- Texpo
- Commerce Hotel
DAY 3 – Friday, April 17, 2026
Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)
- Shalom Spot
- Community 18 (Regimanuel Estates, Manet Cottage)
- Paradise Washing Bay
- Amandi Shopping Mall
- Devtraco Estates
- Collins Dauda and its Environs
ECG proposes increase in Distribution Service Charge
YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.
The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a financial collapse.
The ECG attributed their proposed increase in utility tariffs under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impact of illegal mining (galamsey).
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh