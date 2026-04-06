The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) scheduled critical maintenance, disrupting power in parts of Accra, from April 8 to 10, 2026

A second phase of the maintenance project is expected to take place between April 15 and 17

The Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Grid Company apologised for the inconvenience the power cuts would bring

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled emergency maintenance exercises across parts of Accra on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The maintenance will see a major transformer replacement and upgrade exercise in the designated areas from April 8 to April 10, 2026.

The Electricity Company of Ghana schedules emergency maintenance exercises across multiple regions on March 19, 2026. Credit: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

An ECG statement published by UTV indicates that the intervention forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability, stability, and capacity of electricity supply across the country

"The exercise will begin with the replacement and upgrade of twelve (12) power transformers across six (6) primary substations located in Adenta, La, Teshie-Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa, and Lashibi. These transformers will be upgraded from 20/26 MVA to 30/39 MVA, significantly improving load-handling capability and reducing system overloads in these fast-growing communities.

"The first phase of the programme is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 8th April 2026 and is expected to be completed by Friday, 10th April 2026.

"To ensure the safety of ECG personnel and the successful execution of the works, the exercise will involve brief planned power outages in the affected areas."

See the Facebook post below:

Areas affected by April 8-10 ECG dumsor

PROJECT 1 – NMAIDJORN PRIMARY S/S (AZ) (Wed 08/04/26 – Fri 10/04/26)

DAY 1 – Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)

Parts of Nanakrom

School Junction

Parts of Nmai Djorn

Parts of Fair Heaven

University Farms and surrounding areas

Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm)

East Legon Hills

Parts of Santoe

Borteyman and surrounding areas

Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am)

Parts of Fair Heaven

Rojo Roso

Lakeside Community 6, 8 & 9

Parts of New Legon and surrounding areas

Parts of East Legon Hills

Soja Line

ECG Village

Katamanso

Amanfrom

Paradise Estate

Regimanuel

Adom Gate and surrounding areas

Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am)

Japan Motors

Lakeside Community 1 & 5

Parts of New Legon

Little Roses

Parts of Nanakrom and surrounding areas

DAY 2 – Thursday, April 9, 2026

Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)

Parts of Nanakrom

School Junction

Parts of Nmai Djorn

Parts of Fair Heaven

University Farms and surrounding areas

Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm)

East Legon Hills

Parts of Santoe

Borteyman and surrounding areas

Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am)

Parts of Fair Heaven

Rojo Roso

Lakeside Community 6, 8 & 9

Parts of New Legon and surrounding areas

Parts of East Legon Hills

Soja Line

ECG Village

Katamanso

Amanfrom

Paradise Estate

Regimanuel

Adom Gate and surrounding areas

Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am)

Japan Motors

Lakeside Community 1 & 5

Parts of New Legon

Little Roses

Parts of Nanakrom and surrounding areas

DAY 3 – Friday, April 10, 2026

Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)

Parts of Nanakrom

School Junction

Parts of Nmai Djorn

Parts of Fair Heaven

University Farms and surrounding areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana workers are set to conduct further maintenance on local infrastructure. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana

Source: Facebook

PROJECT 2 – LASHIBI PRIMARY S/S (OL) (Wed 15/04/26 – Fri 17/04/26)

DAY 1 – Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)

Shalom Spot

Community 18 (Regimanuel Estates, Manet Cottage)

Paradise Washing Bay

Amandi Shopping Mall

Devtraco Estates

Collins Dauda and its Environs

Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm)

Emef Estates

High Tension

Celebrity Golf Club

Sakumono (Estates and Village)

Regimanuel Estates (Comm. 19)

St. Barkita

Awudu Issaka Park

Bugain School and its Environs

Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am)

Transformer

Resolve Hospital

Bakeshop

Timber Market

Marina Mall (Spintex)

Baatsonaa (Total, Cluster of Schools)

Temple Gate and its Environs

Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am)

Angels School

Fafali

HFC Estates

Cambodia

Puma Fuel Station

C & J Medical Center

FM

Aklika

Spintex Junction

ICGC

Paloma

Texpo

Commerce Hotel

DAY 2 – Thursday, April 16, 2026

Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)

Shalom Spot

Community 18 (Regimanuel Estates, Manet Cottage)

Paradise Washing Bay

Amandi Shopping Mall

Devtraco Estates

Collins Dauda and its Environs

Group A2 (12:00 pm – 6:00 pm)

Emef Estates

High Tension

Celebrity Golf Club

Sakumono (Estates and Village)

Regimanuel Estates (Comm. 19)

St. Barkita

Awudu Issaka Park

Bugain School and its Environs

Group B1 (6:00 pm – 12:00 am)

Transformer

Resolve Hospital

Bakeshop

Timber Market

Marina Mall (Spintex)

Baatsonaa (Total, Cluster of Schools)

Temple Gate and its Environs

Group B2 (12:00 am – 6:00 am)

Angels School

Fafali

HFC Estates

Cambodia

Puma Fuel Station

C & J Medical Center

FM

Aklika

Spintex Junction

ICGC

Paloma

Texpo

Commerce Hotel

DAY 3 – Friday, April 17, 2026

Group A1 (6:00 am – 12:00 pm)

Shalom Spot

Community 18 (Regimanuel Estates, Manet Cottage)

Paradise Washing Bay

Amandi Shopping Mall

Devtraco Estates

Collins Dauda and its Environs

ECG proposes increase in Distribution Service Charge

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.

The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a financial collapse.

The ECG attributed their proposed increase in utility tariffs under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impact of illegal mining (galamsey).

Source: YEN.com.gh