Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, stepped into business as her branded bottled water surfaced on the market

The product featured her image and the label “Akosua Serwaa Kids Football,” hinting at a possible link to youth football support

The move quickly got people talking online, as many reacted to her transition from private life to a visible business venture

A new product linked to Akosua Serwaa has surfaced on the Ghanaian market, and it is already drawing attention online. Bottled water branded with her name and image has been spotted circulating, with visuals showing neatly packaged packs ready for distribution.

Akosua Serwaa’s name appears on bottled water in Ghana. Image credit: Bawumia & Ohemaa_maame1

Source: TikTok

The water, labelled “Akosua Serwaa Kids Football”, features her portrait boldly printed on the bottle, alongside a clean blue-themed design that gives it a refreshing look.

The packaging also includes standard details such as volume and barcodes, suggesting a structured commercial rollout rather than a casual or one-off production.

Images making rounds show both individual bottles and fully wrapped packs, indicating that the product is already in circulation and possibly being distributed at scale.

The branding choice, especially the inclusion of “Kids Football,” has also raised curiosity about whether the initiative is tied to youth development, sports support, or a broader foundation linked to her name.

Beyond just the product itself, what has fueled conversation is the emotional attachment seen in posts accompanying the water.

In one of the clips, the video shared by one TikTok user known as Kaathy reads:

“The only person I have fought for on this app,” hinting at strong personal loyalty or backing from supporters.

This has added another layer to the discussion, shifting it from just a business move to something more personal and symbolic.

Akosua Serwaa, who became widely known in connection with high-profile discussions surrounding Daddy Lumba, has largely stayed out of the commercial spotlight.

This move into branded products appears to mark a different direction, placing her name into a business space that is both competitive and highly visible.

In Ghana, the bottled water industry is one of the most saturated markets, with numerous local and established brands competing daily.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For any new entrant to stand out, branding, distribution, and public perception play a crucial role.

In this case, the immediate recognition of her name could serve as both an advantage and a point of scrutiny.

Netizens reacted to Akosua Serwaa's water brand

As conversations continue online, many are watching closely to see whether this is just the beginning of a larger business venture or a standalone product tied to a specific cause.

For now, one thing is clear: Akosua Serwaa’s branded water has entered the scene, and it has already gotten people talking.

Check out some comments below:

AkosGold commented:

"I will never drink any water except this water when I come to Ghana."

Akosua Asantewaa commented:

"Finally, the clean and clear water is available. We will drink and live long."

Birth of brief commented:

"Her kids should leverage on this and build a brand out of this... Lots of products with mummy's name will really sell 👌🥰🥰🥰💯."

Bimba commented:

"May Allah give you more market."

Adjoa Chocobelle commented:

"Mama Serwaa all the way 🥰."

Daddy Lumba’s bottled water and sachet water business goes viral after his demise. Image Credit: @realdaddylumba and @gossips24tv

Source: UGC

Daddy Lumba's water business surfaced

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the late and legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba's water business, Lumba Nsu Pa, has gone viral after his demise.

According to reports, guests who visit his residence to commiserate with the family were offered Lumba Nsu Pa bottled water.

Meanwhile, a vigil is set to be held in his honour on August 2, 2025, a few days after he was reported dead on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh