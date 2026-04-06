Shatta Wale has joined growing calls to free embattled Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, who is facing extradition over alleged romance scam charges, sparking widespread reactions online.

During his charged GomoaFest Easter performance, Shatta Wale urged those who have benefited from Abu Trica’s generosity to support him publicly rather than criticise him

Shatta Wale attributed some blame to societal challenges, sparking conversations online as fans debated the deeper reasons behind the socialite’s predicament

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has added his voice to the growing “Free Abu Trica” campaign, urging fans to support the embattled socialite during a charged performance at GomoaFest.

Shatta Wale supports the 'Free Abu Trica' campaign during his charged GomoaFest performance. Image credit: shattawalegh/X, getinfomedia/Instagram, TV3/Facebook

Source: UGC

The development unfolded on Sunday, April 5, during the Gomoa Easter Festival, where the award-winning artiste thrilled a large crowd of fans who had gathered to experience his performance live. The atmosphere, already electric, took a dramatic turn when the musician paused mid-performance to address the issue.

Speaking directly to the audience, Shatta Wale called on those present to join the demonstration in support of Abu Trica, who has been arrested and is facing extradition over romance scam charges. He further appealed to individuals who had, in one way or another, benefited from the socialite’s generosity to show appreciation by backing the campaign.

His remarks quickly resonated with the crowd, as sections of the audience began chanting in unison, “Free Abu, Free Abu,” echoing the call from the stage.

The musician joined in, amplifying the chant and reinforcing the message throughout the venue.

Shatta Wale went on to attribute the situation to broader socio-economic challenges, pointing to a lack of employment opportunities.

He argued:

“If there were jobs available, the youth would not have resorted to scamming,” a comment that drew strong reactions from the audience.

The artist’s intervention has further intensified public discourse surrounding the case, particularly following recent court proceedings that have seen authorities move toward handing over the Ghanaian socialite to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for extradition. The issue continues to generate debate, with sections of the public expressing differing views on the matter.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

The Gbese Court clears the path for socialite Abu Trica's US extradition, giving him and his lawyers 15 days to contest the ruling. Photo source: @tednewsgh, @abutrica9, @daily_africa_today

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica's lawyer details courtroom events

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer detailed the events that transpired inside the Gbese courtroom during proceedings on Friday, March 27, 2026.

In a video, the socialite's legal counsel was close to tears as he levelled serious allegations regarding the extradition case.

Source: YEN.com.gh