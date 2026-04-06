Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has expressed hope to remarry despite two previous divorces

Speaking at a church programme, she reflected on past relationships and remained resilient in the face of setbacks

The pretty actress emphasised prayer and divine guidance in her future marital choices

Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has expressed her desire to remarry following the collapse of her second marriage.

In a video, the pretty actress indicated that even though she has been lucky with marriage, she has not given up on it.

Actress Portia Asare Boateng is looking forward to marrying again despite divorcing twice. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

On July 1, 2021, Portia Asare married Raymond Kwaku Marfo in a lovely ceremony. Photos from the wedding went viral on social media.

That was her second marriage, having divorced her first husband, Pastor John Wilberforce, whom she married in 2013.

Barely two years after her wedding, a rumour surfaced on social media that the Kumawood star's marriage was on the brink. While she flaunted her wedding ring to dispel the rumour, it did not end the speculations.

She later confirmed the divorce in August 2024, emphasising that she would not let the setback break her spirit.

Portia Asare Boateng's marriage with Raymond Marfo ended after two years. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Actress Portia Asare Boateng wants to remarry

Speaking at the Scars to Stars Conference at the Adenta Baptist Church on Saturday, April 4, 2026, the actress noted that despite her previous experiences, she was not past her prime when it comes to marriage.

"If marriage comes, I will marry. In fact, I am even praying about it. If it comes a thousand times, a million times, why not? Am I not beautiful as I sit here? Am I too old? Ei, me, I do not care about it oo. If God helps me to get one, I will marry.

She explained that she believes she chose her first two husbands without much input from God, hence the unfavourable outcomes.

"Because I did not rely on God in choosing the husbands I chose. I'm sure. God doesn't make mistakes. You know, in my second marriage, when the trauma started, I used to tell myself that affliction would not happen the second time, but affliction did happen. Would you say that God didn't listen to me? He did. He was with me even until now. He never left me. And so, I will marry again, and I am even praying about it,"

Watch the Instagram video below (Swipe to see):

Reactions to Portia Asare Boateng's marriage thoughts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

alexcharmingdotcomm said:

"She is beautiful and will get married soon 😍."

oobedhopes_ said:

"Very good. Just because it’s happened to you doesn’t mean it will happen again. Have a positive mindset and move on. There are still good people out there. The best.❤️."

emmelda said:

"Sister, this is your life. Marry as much and as long as you want if only that’s what you want. Don't be ashamed, keep trying until you find whatever you want. Don’t settle for let and DV because of society."

Portia Asare Boateng serves fufu at restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Asare Boateng served fufu at her new restaurant De Klinic, opposite the Melcom Ghana branch at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

In a video, customers looked excited as they ate several bowls of the traditional meals at her food joint weeks after its opening.

Footage of Portia Asare Boateng carrying out waitress duties at her new restaurant triggered positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh