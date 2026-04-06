Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has weighed in on Afua Asantewaa’s relationship, sparking online discussions as fans of the couple continue to react online

The socialite, who is married to ace journalist Kofi Aduonum, shared her personal experiences and claimed they had separated, confusing fans who admired their bond

In a video, Twene Jonas sent a strong message to Ghanaian women facing similar situations, prompting reactions and renewed conversations about 'making it work'

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Afua Asantewaa, the Guinness World Record hopeful who is in the headlines over her marriage issues, is once again at the centre of public attention following fresh commentary on her situation.

Twene Jonas sends strong message to Afua Asantewaa amid her divorce drama. Image credit: @efiadahemaa/X, @twenejonas/Instagram

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video, US-based Ghanaian socialite, Twene Jonas, weighed in on the divorce drama that has dominated several media platforms.

He offered advice to women, particularly those whose partners are facing financial challenges, urging patience and support.

According to Twene Jonas, women should avoid comparing their partners to wealthier men.

"If you marry someone who has no money, do not compare him to someone who has married a rich man. Focus on working hard yourself and supporting him, so you both can succeed together instead of leaving him for someone with money. Even the whites don't do it," he said.

The comments have sparked renewed discussion online, with social media users debating the role of patience and support in relationships, especially in the face of financial difficulties.

As Afua Asantewaa’s divorce saga continues to capture public attention, voices like Twene Jonas’s add layers to the ongoing conversation about commitment, partnership, and the societal pressures surrounding wealth in relationships.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Captioning the Instagram video, Twene Jonas mentioned that the video should be shared with Afua Asantewaa and other women who may be in similar situations, adding that this is just a warm-up.

"Warm up! Please share this video with Afua Asantewaa and all Ghanaian girls! This is pure truth 💯," he wrote.

Peeps react to Twene Jonas's message

Netizens keenly following the Afua Asantewaa and now ex-husband, Kofi Aduonum's separation drama flocked to the comment sections to share their mixed views. Below are some of the most interesting comments.

_richadd wrote:

"Wei de3 nokor3 trodoo😂😂😂you speak truth, but at times some insults make your truth [Expletive].😂😂😂learn to work on that, and you'll get your numbers back in ten folds, trust me🔥,"

amg_kwesi_khemikalz commented:

"Only Ghana girls will do that, but life is about focusing 🧘."

mzta_fred added:

"Tell them 🔥."

thosedoingwonders. 247 commented:

"Amor fayayayayaya🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Adjoakonde wrote:

"After you support the man, then the man will go for small girls. Look at Akosua Serwaa and Lumba."

mirekua_mavis wrote:

"Thanks."

barimah1zz commented:

"Bibinii ye kwasia😂😂."

Afua Asantewaa confirms divorce from Kofi Aduonum

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian media personality, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has set the record straight on her relationship with her husband, Kofi Aduonum.

The two-time Guinness World Record contender stated categorically that they are separated. She added that the decision to separate was reached privately and pleaded that it be treated with sensitivity.

Source: YEN.com.gh