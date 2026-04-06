Afia Schwarzengger has clapped back at Mzbel days after she broke down in tears while addressing allegations on live TV

In an Instagram post, the US-based social media personality levelled new allegations about her former friend's encounter with a pastor

Afia Schwarznegger's response to Mzbel's recent emotional outburst on United Showbiz has stirred reactions from social media users

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social media personality and comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has reignited her longstanding feud with singer Mzbel days after her emotional outburst on live TV.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares new allegations against Mzbel after her emotional outburst on United Showbiz. Photo source: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Tina News GH

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, Mzbel appeared on Accra-based broadcast station UTV Ghana's United Showbiz show, where she addressed allegations about a non-consensual escapade with a prominent pastor.

The veteran singer broke down in tears as she denied the allegations, which she claimed were baseless and false.

The 16 Years hitmaker recounted the events that ensued during her encounter with the pastor, which led to speculations of an inappropriate affair surfacing in public.

Mzbel also denied other allegations that had been levelled against her since her public feud with actress and filmmaker Tracy Boakye a few years ago.

The TikTok video of Mzbel weeping while responding to the allegations on United Showbiz is below:

Afia Schwarzenegger slams Mzbel over emotional response

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Monday, April 6, 2026, Afia Schwarzenegger accused Mzbel of acting like the victim in a situation she created.

In a video, the social media personality was spotted enjoying a meal at a restaurant abroad as she played the audio of her former associate's recent emotional outburst on United Showbiz.

She questioned how the infamous "Papa No" phone call between her and Tracy was recorded and shared with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Afia advised Mzbel to stop publicly speaking about the past controversy and remain silent.

She said:

"Playing a victim in a situation you created yourself is madness. I asked, "Who recorded the Papa No call?" And how did it land in the hands of NPP? If I were you, I would shut up and never bring this up in any conversation again!"

She also questioned how Mzbel arrived at the office of the pastor wearing inappropriate attire in the evening of their encounter.

Afia also alleged that a certain individual, whom she claimed was her godfather, had photos of the veteran musician and the Ghanaian pastor from their encounter.

She also questioned Mzbel about an allegation she made against another Ghanaian pastor.

She wrote:

"How did you end up on the Prophet’s lap in his office? Who visits a man of God in red polka dot shorts and a sleeveless kind of bra top revealing pyjamas?"

"Have you soon forgotten that the man that paid the 50,000 has the pictures of you and the Prophet (SAD) and that man till today still remains my godfather? What did Rev Josh Laryea do to you before you accused him too?"

"Tears can't represent the truth!! Happy Holidays."

Mzbel breaks her silence on her alleged past escapades with Ghanaian Afrobeat star, King Promise. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily/Instagram and King Promise/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger responding to Mzbel's emotional outburst on United Showbiz is below:

Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations against Mzbel stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Boabengabena commented:

"All this while she didn't come out to defend herself. Why now?"

Rosabellaashong wrote:

"She talks without fear!! And I love that 😍😂😂😂😂my Schwaaa."

Allenkobby said:

"Our big mama always has all the original pink sheets."

Mzbel denies alleged dealings with King Promise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel denied allegations of a past secret dealing with her young colleague King Promise in a recording studio.

In a social media post, the veteran musician stated that she had never met the Afrobeats singer since he emerged on the Ghanaian music scene.

Mzbel also appealed to her fans to help her find the individual peddling falsehoods about her on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh