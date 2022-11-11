Three practicing nurses and a midwife joined over 700 students who were called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association, GRNMA, uploaded their images on Facebook to celebrate the achievements

More than 700 members of the social media community moved in droves to bask in the glory of their milestones in the comment section

Ghanaian excellence! Three practicing nurses and a midwife joined over 700 students called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11, 2022, adding to their glorious credentials.

Photos of some nurses called to the Ghana Bar. Credit: GRNMA.

Source: Facebook

The three nurses are mental health nurse at Pantang NTC, Edwina Ankoma Sey Esq, Hamidatu Seidu Esq with Jirapa NTC, Jemilatu Mahama Esq at the Tamale NMTC, and midwife Jenepha Saratu Esq at Cape Coast NMTC.

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association, GRNMA, celebrated their milestones in a congratulatory message on Facebook.

''Congratulations to all the nurses and midwives who have been called to the Ghana bar today! We are super proud of your outstanding achievement!'' the post read.

People have basked in the accomplishments of the female nurses and the midwife who have turned lawyers. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the Facebook comments below:

Sussana Baffour Awuah

Congratulations to you all. Expose yourself well to the Job with your humanitarian spirit. God bless you.

Atigi Lambert posted:

Congratulations to them. Thank you for making us nurses and midwives proud.

Joyce Kayan commented:

Congratulations to you all.

Afful-eshun Seth said:

Congratulations to you all, guys we are so proud of you. Please, we have male nurses among them. So there should be an update of the pictures as and when GRNMA gets them.. Once again, congratulations.

Vicky Sab posted:

Congratulations to all these ladies of the noble profession. So proud of you.

Suzy Martinson commented:

Waaawooo, that's excellent . Congratulations to you all. You are making health professionals proud. I'm very happy for you all.

Abdulai Mumuni Ibrahim commented:

Congratulations to you guys. We are indeed grateful to the good lord for this favour.

Gertrude Okine said:

Congratulations ladies. We're proud of you.

Danso Priscilla posted:

Congratulations to you all, especially my very own Sis Suleiman. I am super proud of you.

Slide to see their photos and names below:

