11 years after starting her law journey, Jackie Alexis Philips Esq, a Ghanaian lady has succeeded in getting called to the Bar

She failed at different points in her journey but that did not stop her from keeping at her goal

Jackie Alexis Philips Esq also got married and had four children within the period, which made life more stressful but she persevered

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jackie Alexis Philips Esq, a brilliant and determined Ghanaian young lady has finally achieved her dream of becoming a lawyer, a journey that took 11 years.

Sharing her story with YEN.com.gh, Jackie indicated that the journey has been tough and punctuated with different trials and tribulations.

She recalled spending her first three years trying to get into a law faculty without success as she either failed the entrance examination or interview or both.

Photos of Jackie Alexis Philips and her family Photo credit: Jackie Alexis Philips

Source: Facebook

"3 years of my life wore on and I was suddenly awakened by the striking clock of passing years, so I decided to try other Law Faculties...same 2013, in October I gained admission into the law faculty of the MountCrest University for Post First Degree LLB," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

That was not the end of the struggles but the beginning for Jackie as she got married, had her first three babies in three years, suffering from frustrations, post-partum depression, and more.

"At a point, I had to leave the exam hall every 30 min to breastfeed my 3-day-old baby at the car park," Jackie recalled.

The journey into law school

After her LLB, Jackie Alexis Philips spent three more years trying hard to enter into law school without success but in 2020, amidst having her fourth child, she got accepted and now, she has been called to the Bar.

"And now, I pray for much more stronger spirit of determination, hard work and a much closer relationship with God as I take my first step into the most noble Profession, so help me God," Jackie said in a post on her Facebook handle.

Girl Who Represented Keta SHTS In 2012 Quiz Competition Called To The Bar

Meanwhile, another brilliant young Ghanaian lady Elorm Ashiagbor, Esq has been called to the Bar as part of the 2022 cohort of graduates from the Ghana School of Law.

Elorm's brilliance has been exhibited in times past including a time when she represented Keta Senior High Technical School in 2012 on TV Africa.

A report by her former tutor, Foga Nukunu reveals that the young lady who studied general arts in the famous Ghanaian high school was a junior when she partnered a senior for the KNOWING AFRICA quiz competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh