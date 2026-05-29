Mohamad Odaymat has tied the knot with Amal Fashanu in a charming court wedding attended by over 600 guests

The bride, a celebrated designer and daughter of retired footballer John Fashanu, shared wedding moments on Instagram

Social media reactions celebrate the glamorous union of two prominent families, highlighting their love and sophistication

Mohamad Odaymat, an heir to the infamous Ghanaian-Lebanese billionaire family, has tied the knot with Amal Fashanu, the daughter of legendary English footballer-turned-TV presenter John Fashanu.

Ghanaian-Lebanese billionaire heir Mohamad Odaymat marries legendary British footballer John Fashanu’s daughter, Amal Fashanu. Photo source: @amalfashanu

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the Ghanaian-Lebanese Mohamad and Amal got married in a simple court wedding on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Reports indicated that more than 600 guests witnessed the newlyweds' three-day cultural celebration.

Before the wedding, Amal, in a recent interview, shared that she was introduced to her husband by one of her best friends.

She said she had been single for four years and was deeply in search of a partner when her husband came along.

Amal mentioned they dated for nine months before they got engaged and then got married.

The bride, a renowned British fashion designer, filmmaker, journalist, and activist, took to her official Instagram page to share photos and videos from her wedding to the billionaire heir.

Ghanaian-Lebanese billionaire heir's wedding ceremony

In the posts, the couple were seen preparing for their court wedding, with Amal Fashanu helping Mohamad with his white suit.

John Fashanu's daughter looked beautiful in her simple white CINQ mini dress with a square neckline and thick straps.

She complemented her bridal look with an Ivory duchess silk bridal pillbox hat and a removable birdcage veil.

A photo showed the couple going through their wedding licence before signing inside a luxurious room abroad.

Another photo showed Mohamad expressing his love for Amal as he placed a wedding ring on her hand.

The couple later received cheers from their loved ones as they exited the building before showing affection to each other in front of the cameras.

The court wedding was reportedly the first of the three-day ceremonies held by the couple for their nuptials.

The Instagram post of Mohamad Odaymat and Amal Fashanu's wedding is below:

Who is Ghanaian-Lebanese billionaire heir Mohamad Odaymat?

Mohamad Odaymat is reportedly a member of the famous Ghanaian-Lebanese Odaymat billionaire family.

Not much is known about him since he has maintained a private life outside the Ghanaian public scene.

According to some reports, he is the son of the business mogul Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Odaymat, who was born in Ghana but is of Lebanese origin.

Mohamad's family is one of the wealthiest in Ghana, with its infamous patriarch building a large business empire for decades.

Presidential aide Dr Sammy Ayeh ties the knot with his beautiful partner on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Photo source: Dr Sammy Ayeh, Joojo Trends

Source: Facebook

Alhaji Mohammed is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Odaymat Group of Companies and the Chairman of the Board of BBC Industrial (Ghana) Limited, which manufactures Leyland and Leylac paints in Tema.

He is the founder of Rana Motors and Metal Works Engineering Company Limited, the authorised distributors of KIA Motors.

Mohammed Odaymat also owns several businesses in other industries in Ghana and is reportedly worth over a billion dollars and is a founding member of the Ghana Islamic Society for Education and Reformation (GISER).

Reactions to Ghanaian-Lebanese heir's wedding

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Glitz_farms commented:

"The rich always marry the rich. 😍😍 Life is not Nollywood 😍."

Haroldamenyah wrote:

"Congrats guys❤️."

Kelvincentgh said:

"Beautiful and classy ❤️."

Cali.fornia3030 commented:

"Their children go too you fine 😍."

Presidential staffer Sammy Ayeh marries his fiancée

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Ayeh married his fiancée in a private wedding ceremony on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Footage of the Mahama appointee's nuptials emerged, with many top personalities, including Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and members of the NPP and NDC in attendance.

Source: YEN.com.gh