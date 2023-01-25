A man has posted a video of him and his son measuring their heights to see who is taller

In the video posted on TikTok, the man showed what his son looked like some years ago and how he has now overtaken him in height

Many other parents who have seen the video are attesting to the fact that children grow very fast, and taller than parents

A TikTok video has shown a father measuring height with his young son to see who is taller than the other.

Two photos were added to the video and they showed how the boy has grown progressively over a period of time.

The man measures height with his young son. Photo credit: TikTok/@reallifetalkwithb.

Video of a man measuring height with his son

In the first slide, the man is shown to be far taller than his son, who was still little and coming up.

However, in the second slide, the boy had grown and become taller than his father. The boy's age is not yet known but he looks like he is still a teenager.

While it appears that the man has reached his peak of growth, his son fired on and clearly overtook him in height.

Many who have seen the video on TikTok agree that some children grow fast and come to overtake their parents. The video was posted by @reallifetalkwithb.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Catherine said:

"Children of now days wanagrow fast."

@prohetress Amara okeke reacted:

"That is how life be."

@saratuyohannarambo said:

"God is great."

@Toni Otas said:

"Children our blessings."

@ujujames34 reacted:

"The way these children grow now. The first photo looks like the boy knew he will soon overtake."

@Gifty Ngefor said:

"Hahaha ok na daddy it's your turn to look up."

